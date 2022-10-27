Motorcyclist crashes newly purchased motorbike

A man crashed his new motorbike on the very day he bought it. (File photo)

A motorcyclist escaped without injury after crashing his newly purchased motorbike.

Emergency services were called to Heyward Point Rd, on Dunedin’s Otago Peninsula, about 1.30pm on Wednesday, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist lost control on a gravel road and ended up crashing on a grass bank.

The man was treated at the scene.

There were no reports of damage to the motorbike, which had been purchased that morning, Lee said.

