Michelle Boag loses Supreme Court fight to keep name secret from high-profile trial

Michelle Boag, pictured in 2005, fought to keep her name a secret.

Michelle Boag can be revealed as the political figure named in the trial of a prominent businessman.

Boag, a well-known PR figure and former National Party president, has been fighting to keep her name secret for months.

But her bid for continued suppression has run out of road after being denied by the highest court in the land.

Boag was repeatedly named during evidence at the businessman’s High Court trial, where he was charged with sexual assault and perverting the course of justice.

The businessman, who still can’t be named despite being convicted, gave evidence about his decision to hire PR firm Goulter & Associates, run by Hamish Jevan Goulter, based on Boag’s reputation.

Last year, Stuff and NZME successfully revoked the original suppression order imposed by Judge Russell Collins. However, Boag filed an appeal to the High Court which was declined by Justice Geoffrey Venning and was rejected again by the Court of Appeal.

Boag then sought leave to appeal her case to the Supreme Court. But that has also been dismissed and name suppression lapsed on Friday.

Last month the prominent businessman appealed his conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal, where a decision was reserved.

The businessman told jurors at his trial he wanted to engage Boag specifically, because she had been recommended as a person who was “very good at solving public relations problems”.

POOL The prominent businessman still can’t be named as he’s appealed his convictions.

But Boag was never engaged and Jevan Goulter, an immunity witness at the businessman's trial, admitted he’d lied about Boag’s involvement.

A woman never far from headlines, Boag said in an affidavit to the court she’d worked hard over many years to establish a name for herself based on “integrity, skill and competence”.

If she was to be named as connected to the case her reputation would be put in “serious jeopardy”.

In 2002, Boag exited as the president of National and later left the political party entirely in 2020, after 47 years.

Her resignation came after revelations she'd passed on private information to the National health spokesperson, after previously passing on the private information of Covid-19 cases.

Boag said she had developed an “unhealthy” relationship with politics which put her on a “self-destructive path”.

She was forced to resign from a role with the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

In 1996 during the Winebox Inquiry, the Commissioner, Sir Ronald Davison, ruled that Boag, who was the director of TVNZ and a Fay Richwhite PR executive, had deliberately deceived the Commission and was guilty of contempt.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Immunity witness Jevan Goulter admitted he’d lied about Michelle Boag’s involvement.

Court of Appeal judges ruled there was public interest in knowing the identity of the political figure, as the businessman said in his evidence how he hired Jevan Goulter because of Boag's profile and reputation.

“This strategy and any potential that it might have for successful reputation laundering are matters of real public interest.

“There would be a public interest in knowing their identity even if they knew nothing of his desire to engage their services and so was entirely blameless.”

While the judges accepted Boag would suffer some hardship if named, the public interest was greater.

During the police investigation into the businessman, he wrote to the officer in charge of the case advising he had looked to hire Boag to ensure his name was not published.

He said he had been led to believe she worked for Goulter and Associates.

When Boag was interviewed by police, she confirmed she knew Jevan Goulter, but did not work for him and never received any money.

Goulter asked if she could recommend someone who could help with the businessman’s reputation management for a sensitive matter, but she declined and was never engaged to work for the businessman.

David White/Stuff Former National Party president Michelle Boag pictured in 2019.

Boag was set to be called to give evidence at the businessman’s first trial at the Auckland District Court before it was aborted in 2019, she was not called at the High Court trial, but her name was mentioned multiple times in both Goulter’s evidence and the businessman’s.

During the trial Goulter admitted lying, exaggerating Boag’s knowledge and involvement when speaking at Family Bar.

“So you know here is how I figure it, my business partner, Michelle, you are aware of and [businessman] is aware of her, thinks that I should be upping the fee on you big time.

“I am hugely opposed to him receiving physical dollars. But for something to go away. And I’ll let you know, my business partner Michelle, she completely disagrees with me. She thinks f... it, give him the cash and he can f... off,” Goulter is heard saying at Family Bar.

The discussion goes on to the potential of being charged with perverting the course of justice.

“Michelle’s saying do I need to ring this asshole and go up and see him? He doesn’t want that...but she has a lot of people in her phone book and she'll make it worse.

“I’ve given Michelle half my fee.”

Speaking to Stuff the day before being named, Boag said anyone who knows her would know she would never speak like that.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Supreme Court declined Michelle Boag’s leave to appeal.

It wasn’t until the police rang Boag about the businessman, alleging he’d engaged her services that she found out what had happened.

“I was gutted,” she said.

Asked why she decided to fight keeping her name suppressed for so long, Boag said it was because she’d done nothing wrong and the court proceedings had happened without her being able to defend herself.

“I just had to fight it. I fought it because I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Boag started a new career as a business broker and didn’t think it would help being associated with “something grubby”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Michelle Boag speaks to Stuff from her central Auckland home. Published July 8

“I fought it for as long and as hard as I could. I don’t understand why I can’t get suppression when I’ve done nothing wrong and people who do commit crimes do get suppression.”

Boag first met Goulter back when he was working for Hone Harawira in Parliament. The pair became friends after Goulter complimented her on what she was wearing.

“A person I thought was a friend, turned out to be a dishonest user,” she said.

She also had only met the businessman a couple of times at functions.

“It never occurred to me that he thought I was working for him.”

Boag said after the Family Bar recording came out, it was devastating to hear Goulter talk about her like that.

“I like to think I don’t have an ego,” Boag said. “When I do things for people I do them quietly and behind the scenes. So it was devastating to hear he’d said this.”

During the interview, Boag became tearful at times, speaking about her concerns for her family finding out.

“It’s only when I’m confronted with things like this. It’s not about me it’s about my family. They’re the only ones I feel for.”

Boag has weathered many storms.

“I’m resilient...I’ve always tried to weather it myself because it’s not a relief to share it.”

In all three courts, Boag argued if she was named her reputational damage would be immense and it would significantly impact her ability to earn a living.

The Court of Appeal accepted Boag’s involvement was “at worst peripheral” and she may have been “wholly unaware” Goulter was misusing her name which would cause her a degree of harm if named, but it was not undue hardship.

The Court ruled there is a “powerful public interest in fair reporting of [the businessman’s] trial” and his attempt to escape conviction by engaging public relations professionals to procure a complainant’s retraction.