Predator groomed children online before meeting in person to sexually abuse them

Matthew George Mein, 34, was sentenced to three years and 11 months’ imprisonment for engaging in sexual acts with young girls aged between 8 and 12.

A child groomer believed he was in a relationship with one of his 12-year-old victims and called her his “beloved”, a court has heard.

Matthew George Mein, 34, was sentenced to three years and 11 months’ imprisonment by Judge Tom Gilbert at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

Mein earlier pleaded guilty to one charge each of unlawful sexual connection with a young person and performing an indecent act on a young person, eight charges of making an objectionable publication, two charges of meeting up with children following grooming and two of exposing a young person to indecent material.

The charges related to two victims aged 8 and 12 who were not known to each other. On August 14, 2021, Mein took the 8-year-old, who he knew, to an ice skating rink before arranging to take her home, the summary of facts said.

He collected pizza on the way, took her to Halswell Domain and showed her a porn video before asking her to engage with sexual acts with him. She declined to touch him but did expose herself to him at his request, the summary said.

Between February and May 2022, Mein began sexually messaging a 12-year-old he met in November 2021. The pair referred to being “in love” with each other often.

Both he and the girl made alternate social media accounts to communicate in secret.

Judge Gilbert said Mein’s notion that he was in a relationship with her was “completely distorted”.

She referred to him as “hubby” and he referred to her as his “beloved”, the summary said.

The pair engaged in explicit video calls with each other often, which Mein recorded, screenshot and saved on his phone. He instructed her to perform sexual acts while she was on calls with him.

On May 1, 2022, he drove near the girl’s school and met with her while she was on her lunch break. They hugged through the car, but she declined to get into the car.

Days later, the pair met up again at a local park and spent several hours together where they kissed. Mein gave the girl a cuddly toy and ring as a romantic gift.

He brought condoms along with him in the hopes of having sex with the girl, the summary said.

The families of both victims were in court and became emotional as the summary of facts was read.

Judge Gilbert said it was clear Mein’s offending had “turned their normal lives upside down”.

“It is clear you believed you were in a relationship with the second victim, which I’ve already noted is completely distorted, she was just a girl.”

Aggravating factors of Mein’s offending included the substantial age difference between him and his victims, the fact there were multiple victims, the degrading nature of the acts, documentation, harm, vulnerability, breach of trust, premeditation and grooming.

He was given discounts for his early guilty plea, remorse, and willingness to engage in rehabilitation.

Mein will be automatically registered on the Child Sex Offenders register and an order for destruction of all of his devices was made by the judge.