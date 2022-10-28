Duo jailed for fatal random attack on group of friends

Two men who randomly ”jumped” a group of friends in a park, leaving one man dead, have been jailed.

Nigel Fuatimu​ had been drinking with friends and listening to music in Jellicoe Park in Manurewa, south Auckland in October 2020 when they were attacked, unprovoked.

Fuatimu was knocked unconscious before two men struck him repeatedly in his head and neck.

Simon Tavita​ and Isaac Ramese-Stanley​ were found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter by a jury earlier this year.

READ MORE:

* Two men found guilty of manslaughter after fatal bashing in Auckland park

* Jellicoe Park murder victim had 7kg brick dropped on his head, court hears

* Jellicoe Park homicide: Friend of man fatally attacked was also punched, kicked on the ground

* Jellicoe Park homicide: Friends found victim lying face down, bleeding from mouth

* Group of friends 'jumped', leaving one dead and another injured in Jellicoe Park



Tavita was sentenced to four years and four months imprisonment and Ramese-Stanley will spend three years and one month behind bars after Justice Paul Davison sentenced them at the High Court at Auckland.

“This was entirely unprovoked, violent and a sustained attack on Mr Fuatimu,” Justice Davison said.

Stuff Kitiona Stanley, Isaac Ramese Stanley and Simon Tavita at the High Court at Auckland.

He said their actions were cowardly and Fuatimu was vulnerable.

“He was entirely defenceless,” Justice Davison said.

Kitiona Stanley, was sentenced to two years intensive supervision after assaulting Fuatimu’s friend Samtuiosa Osa.

During the trial, Fuatimu was described by his brother, Nathan, as a humble and conscientious man who worked as a labourer to help pay his family’s bills.

Great loss was felt from the Fuatimu family, the court heard.

Fuatimu and others had gathered at Osa’s to listen to music and share a few drinks. When they became too noisy, about 11pm, they took a portable speaker to nearby Jellicoe Park.

The friends were laughing, dancing and singing, which caught the attention of Tavita, Ramese-Stanley and Stanley who were also drinking nearby.

A beer bottle was thrown at Fuatimu’s group and a fight started.

“Mr Fuatimu and his group had done nothing to be attacked,” Justice Davison said.

Fuatimu ended up on the ground, unconscious and was kicked forcefully repeatedly in the head and neck.

Some of Fuatimu’s friends ran off. Osa was cornered, attacked and called out: “Help, I want to live.”

DAVID WHITE/Stuff A homicide investigation was launched after Nigel Fuatimu’s death.

On Friday, prosecutor Dale Dufty said this was serious violence and Fuatimu was in a vulnerable position when knocks to his head and neck were made.

Dufty said Fuatimu was left to die in the park and no attempt was made to render assistance.

Tavita’s lawyer, Panama Le’au’anae, said this was a sad and tragic case and his client was genuinely remorseful.

Tavita moved from Samoa in 2017 and had lost his way.

“He should have been home with his wife who was pregnant rather than going out on the turps with his friends,” Le’au’anae said.

The court heard Tavita had described the offending as a “very sad horrible accident” and he had no intention to cause harm or kill anyone.

Ramese-Stanley’s lawyer, Andrew Speed, also acknowledged Fuatimu’s family saying this was a unnecessary death.

“This is a tragedy.”

Speed submitted his client had never shied away for accepting responsibility his part.

Kitiona Stanley’s lawyer, Tua Saseve, also conveyed his condolences to Fuatimu’s family.