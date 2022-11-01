Gloriavale man has sentence reduced for sexual offending against five children

The isolated West Coast Christian community of Gloriavale has set itself apart from the rest of society for more than 50 years.

A Gloriavale man convicted of sexual offending against children has had his sentence reduced under appeal but can now finally be named.

Timothy Disciple, 40, was sentenced in June to two years and five months in jail for seven charges of indecent assault against five victims – some aged under 12 – between 2000 and 2006.

He successfully appealed his sentence to the High Court where Justice Jonathan Eaton reduced the sentence to 21 months, saying the District Court judge was wrong to refuse a deduction for Disciple’s co-operation and previous good character.

However, while Disciple was eligible to apply, the offending was too serious to warrant a sentence of home detention, the judge said.

The court heard the offending happened at the isolated community at Haupiri, about 60km​ inland from Greymouth on the West Coast.

In May 2021, police and Oranga Tamariki interviewed every Gloriavale girl aged between 5 and 17 about sexual offending in the community.

Disciple found out some of his victims had disclosed his offending to Oranga Tamariki, and he confessed to police. He was charged with indecently assaulting a boy aged between 12 and 16, three counts of indecently assaulting a child under 12, two of indecently assaulting a young person between 12 and 16 years old, and another indecent assault.

The summary of facts relating to an indecent assault on a boy aged between 12 and 16 have been suppressed.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Gloriavale man Timothy Disciple during sentencing at the Greymouth District Court in June.

Justice Eaton said the summary of facts for the victims who still resided in Gloriavale were also subject to suppression orders.

In December 2005, when Disciple was 24 and recently married, he was in a van with his family and a 12-year-old girl.

He touched the girl’s lower back and bottom during the journey, until she told her parents she was feeling car sick so she could get away from him.

The details of three charges of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 12 have been suppressed. One of the charges was representative meaning the offending happened on more than one occasion over a year or two.

Alden Williams/Stuff The offending against multiple children happened at the Gloriavale community at Haupiri, pictured.

Disciple indecently assaulted another girl aged about 15 or 16 who was working in the community’s moss plant, and put his hands on the breasts of a girl aged 16 or 17 in the preschool area’s main building.

Disciple went voluntarily to the Greymouth police station and was interviewed about the offending.

Three of the victims did not make formal statements to police, but Disciple volunteered the information.

He is the second man from Gloriavale who has lost name suppression this week after being sentenced to jail in June.

Joseph Hope, a 43-year-old electrician, was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment on three charges of indecently assaulting a girl under 12 and one charge of sexual violation of a girl. The dates of the offending have been suppressed.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Gloriavale man Joseph Hope at his sentencing in the Greymouth District Court.

Hope’s victim, who was under the age of 12, disclosed to Oranga Tamariki that he had touched her inappropriately.

At sentencing, Judge Alistair Garland said the court had received many letters of support for Disciple from people in Gloriavale who spoke about him in glowing terms as a father and member of the community.

Disciple had caused considerable harm to young members of the community, his offending was repeated with a significant degree of premeditation over a prolonged period, the judge said.

One of Disciple’s victims, whose victim impact statement was suppressed, had suffered immense consequences.

Alden Williams/Stuff A police truck en route to Gloriavale during a police investigation at the isolated Christian community.

“In the context of the community in which she lives those consequences could be lifelong,” Judge Garland said.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan said Disciple’s offending involved a breach of trust and vulnerable victims. He asked for a starting point of 4.5 years imprisonment and opposed final name suppression.

Defence lawyer Marcus Zintl said the offending happened when Disciple was a younger man and he had attended 12 sessions of a programme for harmful sexual behaviour.

Gloriavale was established in 1969, originally in Cust in North Canterbury, by Neville Cooper. It moved to Haupiri in the early 1990s and about 600 people live there today.