Christchurch youth crime spikes to worst in the country

A spike in youth crime, which has been greatest in Christchurch, stems from “chaotic, unstable, possibly even dangerous” home lives, Children’s Commissioner Frances Eivers says.

Alleged crimes by children in Christchurch are at their highest levels in almost a decade, as shopkeepers say there’s nothing stopping kids as young as 10 from offending.

Proceedings against offenders aged between 10 and 14 in the city have surged this year.

Between 2017 and 2021 numbers fluctuated between 6 and 45 a month, but surged to 84 in August this year, according to data from police.

The previous monthly high was 80, in December 2014.

Youth crime has started to trend upwards in other regions in 2022 , but the spike is more pronounced in Christchurch.

Nationally, the rate has been trending down since 2014 but alleged crime numbers started to rise again this year.

Alleged crimes have also risen this year amongst teenagers aged 15 to 19, defying a downward trend over the past eight years.

Prior to 2014, data was collected differently so cannot be compared to today's figures.

The numbers reflect anecdotal evidence. Children as young as 10 in Christchurch are executing ramraids, shoplifting and knocking cyclists over using stolen vehicles.

The reasons behind the offending are complex. The increased cost of living, impacts of the pandemic, children not being at school and unstable homes are all factors, Children’s Commissioner Frances Eivers said.

“Home may be a chaotic, unstable, possibly even dangerous place. In these cases it comes as no surprise that their behaviour reflects that chaos.

“We cannot discount the impact of social media and the ease in which high risk behaviour is publicised amongst peers and glorified.

STUFF TikTok videos show youths bragging about crime, videos which police want taken down. (Video first published on July 22, 2022)

“That does not mean that young offenders are not held accountable. The impact of their actions on their victims, their victims’ family and loved ones, and their communities must be recognised.”

Eivers wanted government and non-government agencies to focus on what caused the offending and devise solutions that reflected the complexities, rather than just harsher penalties.

Retailers hit hard by youth crime recently say young offenders are emboldened, believing there is little that can stop them.

Staff at a vape store near the Christchurch Bus Exchange said young offenders targeting the shop knew their rights.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Manager Zi of Vape Vend (centre) says they had a group of 10 to 16-year-olds banging on the store window and smearing their faces on it.

A group of 10 to 16-year-olds were “banging on the [store] window, smearing their faces on the window”, one staff member said.

When asked to refrain, they said the kids “immediately started taunting me”.

The worker said they yelled, “What the f... are you gonna do c..., you can’t do s..., you’ll go straight to jail” , knowing if the worker grabbed the teenagers, they could be charged with assault.

Once, one of the staff watched as kids approached a supermarket security guard and told them they were going to steal alcohol and drink it onsite before leaving.

They then did so, the worker said, “because they know they’ve got plenty of time before anyone does anything, or anyone could do anything”.

Barista Joel Munro from Pilgrim Cafe, opposite the Bus Exchange, said he had seen “big fights, intense antisocial behaviour [and] drug use. It’s shocking to me how nonchalant they are about it”.

“Most of the younger kids are more visible with it.

“I would love to see a group of youth workers out on the street talking with people.

“If it doesn’t improve soon, it’s going to get much worse.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Pilgrim barista Joel Munro has seen plenty of fights and antisocial behaviour at the Bus Exchange.

Children under 10 years old cannot be held criminally responsible in New Zealand; 10 and 11-year-olds can only be prosecuted for murder or manslaughter, and 12 and 13-year-olds only for murder, manslaughter, and other specific serious offences where the maximum penalty is life imprisonment or at least 14 years. Offences with a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment include serious violent and sexual offences, arson, and aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Christchurch metro are commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the root causes of youth offending were numerous and complex.

“The best solutions require multiple agencies, including police, to work together to find alternative resolutions.

“Interactions with these young people indicate that the vast majority have been involved in some form of family harm and it is almost certain many have been exposed to violence from a young age, as either victims or witnesses.”

Their motivation to offend was “money, peer pressure and/or social media fame”, Todd said.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive of youth justice, Shaun Brown, said while the national youth crime rate was falling, some areas, including Christchurch and Auckland, had seen a spike this year, “which we are working hard to target”.

When a child between 10 and 14 years old broke the law, Oranga Tamariki worked with them and any whānau on issues that could be affecting their safety and behaviour.

“We are also strengthening our prevention mahi, working with children who are known to us.”

Supplied Children’s Commissioner Frances Eivers says increased cost of living, impacts of the pandemic, children not being at school and unstable homes were factors contributing to the recent crime wave (file photo).

Programmes like Kotahi te Whakaaro saw a collective, immediate and intensive response to teenage offending, Brown said.

“It offers support not only to the teenager but to their siblings and wider family.”

Child psychologist Kirsty Ross said thrill-seeking children were often too young to understand the consequences of crime.

Their thought process followed something like, “People are going to think I’m cool, and I’ll get lots of likes on TikTok”, she said. “Often, that’s enough for these kids.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff A lot of youth offending and antisocial behaviour had been centred around the Christchurch Bus Exchange (file photo).

Police Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged the recent spike in youth offending.

He said a group of ministers were working on a plan to address it, including focusing on a small group of recidivist offenders.

The Government was also open to working with city councils on deterrents such as street lighting and bollards.

Christchurch’s new mayor, Phil Mauger said teen crime was definitely a problem in the city and a trial initiative with the Central City Business Association to address it had been successful.

The trial ended in early October but Mauger was hoping to “jack up some funding” to continue it.