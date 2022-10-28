Police investigating after man seriously injured in Napier

A scene investigation is underway on Balmoral St, Taradale, Napier, after a man was found seriously injured on Friday. (File photo)

Police are investigating after a man was found seriously injured following an incident in the Napier suburb of Taradale.

Police were notified of a man who had been injured on Balmoral St about 7.10am on Friday, a spokesperson said.

Staff were present in the area and making enquiries into the circumstances, she said.

“At this stage it is unclear exactly how the injuries were caused, and a scene examination is underway.”

A spokesperson for St John confirmed they had transported one person to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.