Man, 26, jailed for grooming underage girls for unlawful sex

Logan Graeme Neilson Westbury, 26, was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday after he admitted approaching underage girls online for sex. (File photo).

A 26-year-old child groomer who believed he was in a relationship with one of his school-aged victims has been jailed.

Logan Graeme Neilson Westbury was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by Judge Tom Gilbert at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

The hospitality worker previously pleaded guilty to three representative charges of unlawful sexual connection with a young person under 16 and a charge of indecent communication with a young person.

In 2021, Westbury added a 13-year-old girl on Facebook, slowly becoming “friends” with her.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton man jailed for a year after talking girl, 13, into sending him nude pictures

* Jail for registered sex offender who ‘groomed’ police officer

* Rape conviction quashed after old text messages create doubt



In October the same year, the girl fell out with her mother and asked Westbury if she could stay with him, the summary of facts said.

Westbury concocted a fake play date between his little sister and the girl and picked her up from her mother’s home. He and the girl agreed she would stay the night, but her mother was unaware of this.

She stayed at his home from October 3 to October 6, the summary said.

On the second night the pair engaged in sexual activity in Westbury’s bed and eventually had sex.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Westbury was sentenced to three years imprisonment by Judge Tom Gilbert at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday. (File photo).

The sexual activity occurred on multiple occasions, at least six, while she was at his home.

Westbury’s mother and one of his friends came to his home on October 6 and confronted him about having a 13-year-old staying at his home. The girl’s mother was called and picked her up.

From this point on, Westbury believed he was in a relationship with her, the summary said.

When confronted by the girl’s mother about having sex with her, Westbury replied:

“I do get it. I know it shouldn’t have happened but it did. Can’t un-change that, can only change the future.

“We made a promise to ourselves to not do it again till of age. Me and her were going to tell you about our relationship when we saw you again.”

Five days later, Westbury messaged a different 12-year-old girl unknown to him and his previous victim.

He knew her age, told her he was 25 and asked her: “My ex was 13, do you mind the age gap?”

The pair exchanged explicit photos and messages for at least a month and on November 24 he asked her, “Do you want to have sex?”

One of Westbury’s victims was in court on Thursday supported by her family, as well as relatives of the second victim.

They became visibly emotional as the summary of facts was read by the judge.

Defence counsel Joshua Grainger submitted that Westbury was remorseful and regretful for his actions, despite showing a lack of insight into his offending in a pre-sentence report.

Grainger had been through the victim impact statements with Westbury which was “very useful”, he said.

Judge Gilbert said the report showed a degree of “victim-blaming” on Westbury’s behalf.

“It’s clear he doesn’t understand the real impact of the offending on the victims.”

He accepted that Westbury should be given a discount for his early guilty pleas.

One of his victim’s was engaging in ongoing destructive behaviour at home as a result of the offending against her, the court heard.

Aggravating factors of Westbury’s offending were that there were more than one victim over multiple occasions, vulnerability, substantial age difference, high levels of premeditation and deception of one of the victim’s mothers.

As well as his sentence, he will also automatically be registered on the child sex offenders register.