Teen in court after man's life 'altered beyond repair' in brawl outside city bar

Wynton King was allegedly assaulted during a 20-person brawl outside the Rockpool Bar early on Sunday.

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the serious assault of a man whose life was “altered beyond repair” after a brawl outside a popular bar.

An 18-year-old man had his first appearance at the Christchurch District Court on Friday in front of Judge Quentin Hix. He was granted interim name suppression.

The teen is charged with having intent to injure Wynton King and causing grievous bodily harm to King on October 23, 2022.

He is also charged with having intent to injure persons unknown and injuring that person.

King is in an induced coma in Christchurch Hospital following a brawl involving up to 20 people outside the Rockpool Bar on Hereford St shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The teen’s lawyer asked for interim name suppression.

His family was in “great shock” at the charges he was facing, the court heard.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The 18-year-old appeared at the Christchurch District Court on Friday charged with seriously assaulting King.

Judge Hix granted the interim order, which would be argued in full at teen’s next appearance in November.

Police earlier said they were called to reports of a fight outside the CBD bar. When they arrived they found a person had allegedly been “knocked out”.

King’s family started a Givealittle page to help fund their travel, accommodation and food “while we embark on the unknown with him”.

“Though he doesn’t know it yet, Winnie’s life has been altered beyond repair and we want to make sure we, his immediate family, can be there every step of the way to support him on this journey,” his sister Amber Sowman said.

“We, his family, are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love his many friends are sending our way. We are learning just how truly loved our Winnie is.”

The teen was remanded on bail until his next appearance on November 18.

Police want to identify and talk to anyone involved in the incident. Anyone with information, including videos or photos, is asked to call 105 or go to police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number 221023/8930.