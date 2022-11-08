'Don't go back there': Murder victim didn't heed mother's warning about his girlfriend

Dale Watene was shot dead by his partner, Sandy Graham. His body was then buried in a remote forest.

The story of Dale Watene’s murder is featured on Stuff’s The Long Read podcast. Check it out by hitting the play button below, or find it on podcast apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

The day after her son’s 40th birthday, Christine Watene warned him to stay away from a woman with whom he’d shared a turbulent six-month relationship.

Dale Watene had recently been thrown out, drunk, from Sandy Graham’s home in Otautau in western Southland and barred from returning for five days by police. The pair often argued when alcohol was involved.

“Don’t go back there,” Christine Watene said to her son during the phone call. “You’re not good for each other.” Dale Watene assured his Waikato-based mother he wouldn’t.

But he did, and later that day – April 16, 2020 – Graham shot him in the head during an argument at her home. She then tried to cover up what she’d done – enlisting the help of her best friend, George Hyde, to bury her boyfriend’s body in a shallow grave, deep in a forest.

READ MORE:

* How police unravelled a killer's elaborate cover-up

* Killer Sandy Graham allegedly attacked other partners

* 'The world's best liar': Killer Sandy Graham once badly injured police officer



In the days that followed, as people searched for him, Graham told lie after lie.

She even contacted his mother via Facebook and asked if she’d heard from him: “This is so messed up. Do you have any idea … where he could be?”

Several weeks later, police miraculously found Dale Watene’s body, and Graham's web of deceit unravelled.

SUPPLIED Sandy Graham, a mother two, shot dead her partner, Dale Watene, at her Otautau home.

In July, after a lengthy trial in the High Court at Invercargill, she was found guilty of murder. Hyde, 25, was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

On Tuesday, the pair will be sentenced.

Despite what she did to her son, Christine Watene, 70, a retired deputy court registrar, doesn’t hate Graham.

“Quite often you hear people say, ‘Oh, I hope she rots in hell’ … but I can’t be like that, because for a while she made him happy, and I can’t take that away from her, even though she’s taken him away from me.”

SUPPLIED Dale Watene (left) pictured with his mother, Christine, and his grandmother, Launa.

However, she thinks Graham’s actions, particularly after the shooting, were despicable, and she deserves a lengthy stint behind bars.

“She lied her arse off. She lied to cover up lies that she’d already told. To say … she didn’t know where he was – I don’t know how she could do that.”

Watene believes Hyde was manipulated by Graham, and feels a degree of sympathy for him.

“I know that what he did was horrible, and I think he knows that now. I’m open to whatever sentence he gets because I don’t think there’s any chance that he would reoffend, not like that, anyway.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sandy Graham shot dead Dale Watene and then got her best friend, George Hyde, to help bury the body.

Watene said Graham, 33, had suggested they meet for a restorative justice conference, where offenders have the chance to apologise and take responsibility for their offending.

But she doesn’t think she’ll ever be able to sit face-to-face with her son’s killer.

“If she had admitted it right from the start, and said, ‘this is how it happened’, I might have been open to it because there wouldn’t have been all that deception afterwards.

“I think that’s the bit that really gets to me. How would you know if she was telling the truth?”

SUPPLIED Dale Watene’s body was buried deep in a forest at the end of a dead-end logging track.

It was the middle of the first Covid-19 lockdown when Watene’s son disappeared from Otautau, where he’d spent nearly two decades working for a dairy farmer.

She wasn’t able to travel south to help look for him, and the wait for news of his whereabouts was excruciating.

“I was seriously wondering if we were ever going to know what happened to him.”

When two officers arrived at her home nearly five weeks after her son disappeared and told her his body had been found, it came as a relief. By then, she’d resigned herself to the fact he was dead, and had likely been killed

“I read in the paper about people who … have been missing for years and I think, ‘God, how could their families live like that?’ Those five weeks were bad enough. I don’t know how I would have coped if he still hadn’t been found.”

Supplied Dale Watene was murdered by Sandy Graham in Otautau in 2020.

Watene said she and her family were still coming to terms with what happened to her son, the eldest of two.

She misses his regular phone calls – “he was sort of the voice of reason” – and wants him to be remembered as a happy and caring man, who was great with children, particularly his now 8-year-old son, Braxton.

“He just loved Braxton. The best day ever of his life was the day Braxton was born. It’s not fair that he’s not here to see him grow up and for Braxton to not know his dad.”

During the trial, Graham gave evidence she got a .22 calibre rifle from behind a mirror and used it to try to force Dale Watene out of her house during a dispute.

As the pair struggled over the gun, it went off.

Graham said she did not think the rifle was loaded and that his death was a tragic accident, rather than murder.

She tried to cover up what had happened because she did not have a firearms licence and was scared she’d lose her children, she said.

However, Crown lawyers countered her story with evidence that they said proved she knew the gun was loaded.

They also called an expert who said Dale Watene was shot from at least 80cm away, meaning he couldn’t have had his hands on the rifle when he was shot.

The verdict, in Hyde’s case, meant the jury was unable to establish beyond reasonable doubt that he knew Graham had murdered Dale Watene when he helped conceal his body.

Stuff previously reported Graham was known to fly into a rage, and had attacked at least two men in the years before the murder.

She also dragged a police officer behind a car and badly injured him during a drink-driving incident, and was once described by her mother as “the world’s best liar who always has a plan”.