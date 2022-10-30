Gang member's burnouts disrupt quiet neighbourhood

Skid marks from burnouts on Ferry Rd in Spring Creek, where a gang pad sits opposite a church and town hall.

A patched gang member who did burnouts on a quiet suburban street has been sentenced to further time in jail.

Johnathan​ Roger Bak, 41, lives on Ferry Rd in Spring Creek, north of Blenheim, at the home of a new chapter of the Black Power gang.

Bak was just up the road, near a primary school and a kindergarten, when he accelerated heavily, about 5pm on February 18.

His vehicle skidded across both lanes, blowing clouds of dark smoke from the tyres, which blocked visibility on the road and drifted into houses. There were a lot of people and traffic about at the time, and Bak’s vehicle blocked traffic in both directions, a police summary of facts said.

The noise and smoke caused several complaints to police.

Bak was charged with sustained loss of traction, which he admitted at the Blenheim District Court on Monday last week, along with charges of breaching community work, unlawful possession of five 12-gauge rounds of live ammunition, and possession of 55 grams of cannabis.

He was in custody on unrelated charges and appeared by audiovisual link.

His lawyer Marcus Zintl said his client had no explanation for the sustained loss of traction other than “stupidity”.

“He said he used to use cannabis, but gave it up as it was jeopardising his responsibilities with his children. The ammunition was left over from a firearm he has already been sentenced for, the offence was June 3, 2020, and it was left behind by police in a safe. I guess what I'm saying is, it's not new offending.”

Police prosecutor Nick Cooke said he doubted that was true as police had searched the property very thoroughly on that occasion.

Zintl said his client did tell police they had previously missed the ammunition when they found it, so Bak “has been consistent in that regard”.

STUFF Police Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will expand police search and seizure powers following gang shootings.

Bak had been in custody for more than two months on the unrelated charges, Zintl said, suggesting a sentence of imprisonment.

Judge Jo Rielly said it was the most appropriate outcome since he was already in custody.

“Ordinarily you would not have been sentenced to prison for this, because of the nature and gravity of the charges,” she said.

“Sustained loss of traction is the most serious charge, and if you’d not been in custody, you’d probably be looking at community work and a disqualification period.”

The ammunition charge was a fine-only offence, so Judge Rielly convicted and discharged him, and ordered the destruction of the ammunition. She ordered him to come up if called upon in the next nine months on the breach of community work.

She also sentenced Bak to six months’ disqualification from driving, and a total of one month’s imprisonment, followed by a subsequent six months of standard release conditions.