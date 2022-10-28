'Hell of a nice guy' allegedly assaulted in Christchurch CBD dies

A man has died after he was allegedly assaulted in the heart of Christchurch.

A man who was allegedly assaulted in central Christchurch 10 days ago has died.

The 61-year-old was chased from the bus exchange in Colombo St to Cashel St where it’s believed he was attacked about 6.20pm on Tuesday, October 18.

He suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to Christchurch Hospital. He died on Friday.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

An 18-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and appeared in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday last week charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

READ MORE:

* Man arrested after allegedly assaulting victim during shoplifting incident

* Good Samaritans sought after alleged Christmas Eve assault in Christchurch

* Man arrested after alleged assault in central Christchurch



In a statement on Friday, police said further charges against the teenager would be considered.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A section of Cashel St was cordoned off near the intersection with Colombo St following the alleged assault.

Stuff has not named the victim, because some family overseas are yet to be informed.

Police said the family had requested privacy.

“There will be no further comment from the family or police,” the statement said.

The victim described himself online as a self-employed horticulturalist and landscaper.

One of his friend’s previously described him as “a man with a heart of gold – a hell of a nice guy”.

The victim was born in Ireland but moved to New Zealand many years ago and lived in Wellington before moving to Christchurch. He was a member of the Christchurch Folk Club and the Christchurch Irish Society.

Peter Meecham Police investigate the alleged assault in Cashel St on October 18.

He was generous with his time. The weekend before he was allegedly assaulted, he spent several hours landscaping a memorial garden at the Irish Society’s clubrooms and was always willing to help out wherever he could, the friend said.

The teenager accused of assaulting him was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in court last week.

More to come.