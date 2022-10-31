'Callous and depraved': Woman jailed over brutal murder of her friend

Naomi Lee Morrision has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum period of 12 years and three months, after the murder of her friend Amaria Whatuira.

She stabbed her friend to death, painted her body and left her on a deck for a week – now a Dunedin hairdresser has been sent to jail.

Naomi Lee Morrison, 44, was sentenced to life, with a minimum non-parole period of 12 years and three months, by Justice Jan-Marie Doogue in the High Court at Dunedin on Monday morning.

There were angry outbursts from the public gallery as she was led away.

After Morrison, who was visibly upset during the sentencing, was led to the dock police staff led a karakia and waiata for the victim’s family.

READ MORE:

* Dunedin homicide: alleged killer and victim named

* The Mish: Your must-read email newsletter for all things Dunedin

* Woman charged with murder after body found at Dunedin house



The body of Amaria Prunella Aroha Charlene Whatuira, known as Mia, was recovered from a shallow grave on Tanner Rd, in the Dunedin suburb of Glenleith, on October 8, 2021.

The pair were friends, but in a surprise guilty plea in September Morrison admitted killing 41-year-old Whatuira, after she “snapped”, the court heard.

Victim impact statements

Whatuira’s aunt read a statement about the impact of her death on the wider whānau, particularly her daughter.

“Mia did not deserve to be taken away from us.”

Dunedin Police Amaria Whatuira, known as Mia, was originally reported as missing, before police received a tip she was murdered.

A cousin said she spent days searching for Mia when she disappeared, before it was discovered she had been “selfishly ripped-away from us”.

Whatuira had her struggles but was focused on getting back on track for her family.

Another cousin said Whatuira was full of life and laughter, but was affected by the loss of her son.

The family had known tragedy, including whānau losing loved ones to murder and suicide.

The whānau had experienced “stigma, bias and disappointment” by authorities, particularly police, and wanted a sentence to reflect their loss.

The day Whatuira was killed was also the day her uncle was murdered.

Justice Doogue noted the whānau’s “inexplicable family tragedy”.

She said Morrison’s actions were “callous and depraved”.

Morrison did nothing for 62 days as Whatuira’s body remained at her house, despite a search by her family and police, Doogue said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Flowers outside Morrison’s rental property, where Whatuira’s body was found in a shallow grave.

The crime scene

The court heard the women were friends and regularly socialised with each other

On August 6, 2021 at 9am, security camera images showed Morrison getting fuel from Pak'nSave. She was wearing a distinctive black and white poncho with tassels.

Later that night, Whatuira left a supermarket with a box of beer. She went in a taxi to pick Morrison up and returned to her home on Tanner Rd.

Whatuira later texted a friend that she was “with a good mate”.

The pair smoked cannabis and drank alcohol. At some point, Morrison attacked Whatuira, stabbing her seven times.

One of the blows penetrated her chest cavity, and she died from injuries.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Forensics and police investigate properties in Dunedin.

Morrison put a large plastic rubbish bag over Whatuira’s head and bound it with tape. She wrapped the body in bedding and clothing and moved it to a small outdoor deck.

She left Whatuira's body on the deck for up to a week. In an effort to prevent decomposition and odours, Morrison poured paint over the body, the summary of facts presented to the court said.

On August 10, she sent a texted “what you doing” to the murdered woman’s phone.

Later, Morrison drank and consumed drugs with another woman, Tialoren Topping, at her home.

She showed Topping the body on her deck, said it had been there for a week, and told her to help get rid of the body by digging a grave in the garden nearby.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police found Whatuira’s body at Morrison’s property two months after she was reported missing.

Whatuira’s body was lifted over the deck railing and dropped 3.5m to the ground below.

Morrison used a wheelbarrow to put Whatuira in the shallow grave and used perfume to try to hide the odour, and garden tools to cover the grave with leaves, before resuming drinking.

Topping later pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, and was jailed for 13 months.

In the meantime, Dunedin police got a tip about a possible murder and officers went to speak to Morrison.

They interviewed her on September 2, and she told them “nobody has got hurt” at her property.

She claimed an associate had picked Whatuira up.

Police got a warrant to search her property the next day, while the country was under Covid alert level 3 restrictions, but a police dog trained to detect bodies could not pick up a scent on the steep and bushy section.

Police searched the property again and found the body on October 8.

Whatuira was wrapped in Morrison’s distinctive black-and-white poncho.

Her body showed multiple stab wounds to the chest, with one piercing her chest cavity, but no defensive wounds.

Morrison’s lawyer, John Westgate, said she was “at a loss” to explain why the murder happened. His client had also lost a family member to murder, he said.