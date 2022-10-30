Chopper called in to help arrest teen at centre of week-long Christchurch crime spree

Alleged crimes by children in Christchurch are at their highest levels in almost a decade.

A teen wanted in connection with a crime spree that’s spanned more than a week in Christchurch has been arrested.

The boy was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon near central Christchurch.

He was wanted in connection with car thefts, assaults on other youths, burglaries and incidents where cyclists were hit by stolen cars.

Police dedicated significant resource to trying to apprehend the teen in recent days including calling in a helicopter to help catch him.

READ MORE:

* 'A real worry': Two 12-year-olds caught in group of six youths stealing cars

* Children being apprehended for serious crimes, but communities key to turning lives around

* Youth justice system failing to stop reoffending or serious offending



On several occasions it’s thought he was driving cars that fled when signalled to stop by police.

Some of the teen’s alleged crimes were filmed and posted on social media.

Members of the boy’s extended family declined to comment when approached by Stuff.

His arrest comes at a time when alleged crimes by children in Christchurch are at their highest levels in almost a decade.

Proceedings against offenders aged between 10 and 14 in the city have surged this year.

Between 2017 and 2021 numbers fluctuated between 6 and 45 a month, but surged to 84 in August this year, according to data from police.

The previous monthly high was 80, in December 2014.

Youth crime has started to trend upwards in other regions in 2022, but the spike is more pronounced in Christchurch.

Nationally, the rate has been trending down since 2014 but alleged crime numbers started to rise again this year.

Alleged crimes have also risen this year amongst teenagers aged 15 to 19, defying a downward trend over the past eight years.

In August, more than 400 cars were stolen in the wider Canterbury – double what was considered normal a few years ago.

Many of the cars are thought to have been stolen by youngsters, some as young as ten, who then drive them like maniacs, use them to commit crimes such as ramraids, and post videos of their antics on social media platforms, including TikTok and Snapchat.

Several people were knocked from their bikes by stolen cars this week, in what were thought to be deliberate acts. One of the cyclists was seriously injured. Three young people were arrested in relation to that incident on Wednesday.

SUPPLIED Offenders ramraided a dairy on Roberts St in Lincoln in August. (First published in August 19, 2022)

The reasons behind the rise in youth offending are complex. The increased cost of living, impacts of the pandemic, children not being at school and unstable homes are all factors, Children’s Commissioner Frances Eivers said.

“Home may be a chaotic, unstable, possibly even dangerous place. In these cases it comes as no surprise that their behaviour reflects that chaos.

“We cannot discount the impact of social media and the ease in which high risk behaviour is publicised amongst peers and glorified.

Eivers said she wanted government and non-government agencies to focus on what caused the offending and devise solutions that reflected the complexities, rather than just harsher penalties.

Children under 10 years old cannot be held criminally responsible in New Zealand; 10 and 11-year-olds can only be prosecuted for murder or manslaughter, and 12 and 13-year-olds only for murder, manslaughter, and other specific serious offences where the maximum penalty is life imprisonment or at least 14 years.

Offences with a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment include serious violent and sexual offences, arson, and aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Christchurch metro are commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the root causes of youth offending were numerous and complex.

“The best solutions require multiple agencies, including police, to work together to find alternative resolutions.

“Interactions with these young people indicate that the vast majority have been involved in some form of family harm and it is almost certain many have been exposed to violence from a young age, as either victims or witnesses.

Their motivation to offend was “money, peer pressure and/or social media fame”, Todd said.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive of youth justice, Shaun Brown, said while the national youth crime rate was falling, some areas, including Christchurch and Auckland, had seen a spike this year, “which we are working hard to target”.

When a child between 10 and 14 years old broke the law, Oranga Tamariki worked with them and any whānau on issues that could be affecting their safety and behaviour.

“We are also strengthening our prevention mahi, working with children who are known to us.”