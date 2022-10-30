Girl punched in face at least five times while waiting at bus stop 'never wants to bus again'

A 12-year-old girl who had only just started catching the bus was punched in the face and had her phone stolen while waiting at a bus stop with a friend. (file photo)

A 12-year-old girl who was viciously assaulted in a random attack while waiting at a Christchurch bus stop says she “never wants to bus again”.

The girl’s mother, Lisa Downes, said she had talked to her children about the dangers of youth crime in malls and had told her children to run into shops to get away from trouble, but she never thought her daughter would become a victim of an unprovoked attack at a bus stop.

Her daughter had “literally just started busing”, she said.

She and her friend were waiting for a bus on Templeton’s Kirk Rd to head to the mall for “a bit of shopping” about 11am on Labour Day, Downes said.

READ MORE:

* Chopper called in to help arrest teen allegedly at centre of week-long Christchurch crime spree

* Christchurch youth crime spikes to worst in the country

* Three youths arrested as cyclists 'deliberately' knocked off bikes

* Bystander, 83, punched after coming to aid of victim in brutal bus hub assault



The pair noticed two girls coming towards them and “looked up and smiled at them”.

Before they knew what was happening they were punched in the face.

Her daughter said she was punched at least five times, and had bruises on her face, she said.

Google maps Two girls were assaulted by another two girls outside this bus stop on Kirk Rd, Templeton.

“She put her arms up and they snatched her phone out of her hand, and said: ‘Give me your f...ing phone’.”

Shaken and in tears after the attack, the girls left the bus stop and asked to use the phone of a passerby to get a ride back home.

“They walked in bawling their eyes out and shaking.”

One of the girls’ attackers had a lip piercing, while the other had dyed blonde hair. Using those descriptions, Downes quickly contacted other parents asking if they knew of the youths. Within a couple of hours, she said she had their names and learnt they were 14 years old.

Downes said her daughter told her she “never wants to bus again”.

“She definitely won’t be catching the bus, her dad said he will drive her anywhere she needs to go.”

Her daughter wasn’t “too bad” after the unprovoked attack, taking Tuesday off school, but her friend had been getting headaches and doctors suspected concussion, she said.

1 NEWS It comes as 15 young people were arrested overnight in Auckland.

“It’s been hard to sleep for the last week thinking about it.”

During her contact with the other parents, she also discovered the attackers were allegedly connected to the teen recently apprehended after a crime spree.

She was relieved he had been caught, but was frustrated she had shared information with police of her daughter’s attackers and nothing had been done.

“I hope they move fast in getting her punished, [but] the repercussions are not going to be enough in my opinion.”

A police spokesperson said an investigation into the bus stop attack was “ongoing”.

On Saturday, police arrested a teenage boy wanted in connection with car thefts, assaults on other youths, burglaries and incidents where cyclists were hit by stolen cars.

Police dedicated significant resource apprehending the teen, including calling in a helicopter to help catch him.

On several occasions it’s thought he was driving cars that fled when signalled to stop by police.

Some of the teen’s alleged crimes were filmed and posted on social media.

The father of the alleged offender said he felt “sad and helpless” his son was in police custody but “ashamed and embarrassed” to hear of the alleged offending.

“There has never been a display of violence at home. Home is a safe and pro-social environment with younger siblings,” he told Stuff on Sunday.

To the victims, he said there was not “a word deep enough to express our empathy” and how sorry the family was.

“We are 100% against this kind of behaviour and will see the right action of accountability to follow and try to prevent this ever happening in the future.

“We are praying for some appropriate resolution.”

The teen’s arrest comes at a time when alleged crimes by children in Christchurch are at their highest levels in almost a decade.

Proceedings against offenders aged between 10 and 14 in the city have surged this year.

Between 2017 and 2021 numbers fluctuated between six and 45 a month, but jumped to 84 in August this year, according to data from police.

The previous monthly high was 80, in December 2014.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A ramraid at Oak Village Food mart, Halswell, in August, believed to be done by youths.

Youth crime has started to trend upwards in other regions in 2022, but the spike is more pronounced in Christchurch.

Nationally, the rate has been trending down since 2014 but alleged crime numbers started to rise again this year.

Alleged crimes have also risen this year amongst teenagers aged 15 to 19, defying a downward trend over the past eight years.

In August, more than 400 cars were stolen in the wider Canterbury area – double what was considered normal a few years ago.

Many of the cars are thought to have been stolen by youngsters, some as young as 10, who then drive them like maniacs, use them to commit crimes such as ramraids, and post videos of their antics on social media platforms, including TikTok and Snapchat.

Several people were knocked from their bikes by stolen cars in the past week, in what were thought to be deliberate acts. One of the cyclists was seriously injured. Three young people were arrested in relation to that incident on Wednesday.