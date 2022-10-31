Scout leader's alleged sexual abuse over four decades revealed

A Scoutleader is on trial in Wellington for allegedly sexually abusing boys over nearly four decades.

A Scoutmaster who allegedly encouraged boys to go naked, liked them barefoot and repeatedly touched some sexually over nearly 40 years has gone to trial in Wellington.

The 69-year-old man faces 26 charges of indecent assault, doing an indecent act, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and doing an indecent act in a public place.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has name suppression.

Crown prosecutor Mark Shaw​ said the man was involved with scouting for decades.

He said again and again, over years and years, the man used trust and his position to make his version of scouting that involved barefoot tramping and being naked.

The man crafted a friendly father figure facade for the boys and was often called by a nickname, Shaw said.

Shaw outlined to a Wellington District Court jury on Monday the alleged offending against six complainants between 1980 and 2017.

He said most of the offending took places during tramps or at camps run by the man as a Scout leader and involved both touching and sexual intercourse.

The man would encourage boys to strip, run around naked and often told them not to wear shoes.

In 2019, Scouts New Zealand began an investigation about the man’s behaviour of hugging the boys, rubbing their shoulders, telling them to go barefoot and rewarding them with chocolates if they did.

Other boys remembered seeing at least one complainant doing an obstacle course naked and the man hiding shoes during camps, so the boys could not put them on.

The man’s scouting licence was later cancelled and he retired from scouting.

The man’s lawyer, Mike Antunovic​, told the jury his client had been dedicated to Scouts, going above and beyond many times and it ended with him being accused.

He said there had been some good-natured streaking and chasing and it was now turned into offending.

The trial, in front of Judge Peter Hobbs, is expected to take a month.

