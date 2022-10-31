Teen allegedly at centre of week-long Christchurch crime spree faces 81 charges

A ramraid at Oak Village Food mart, Halswell, in August, believed to be done by youths.

A 14-year-old who faces 81 charges for allegedly cutting off his bracelet and embarking on a week-long crime spree has been scolded by a Youth Court judge.

The boy appeared at the Christchurch Youth Court on Monday in front of Judge Jane McMeeken.

His charges include assaulting with intent to injure, unlawfully takes motor vehicle, aggravated robbery and theft, police have confirmed.

Judge McMeeken’s message for the youth on Monday morning was clear: “You’re harming people.”

READ MORE:

* Timaru man facing 37 charges remanded in custody

* Dairies and service stations targeted in Mcdonald brothers' crime spree

* Taranaki gang member who eluded police appears in court



“Why are you here again?... What did you think was going to happen when you cut off your bracelet?”, Judge McMeeken asked the boy.

She told him that if he continued to make bad decisions, he’d be locked up for long time.

“You’re a good man. You have potential...you need to make something off yourself.”

The boy’s father and step-mother were in court to support him on Monday.

His arrest comes at a time when alleged crimes by children in Christchurch are at their highest levels in almost a decade.

Some of the teen’s crimes were filmed and posted on social media.

He was responsible for the stealing of multiple cars and more than $1000 worth of petrol, the court heard.

“You’ve got support in your corner, and you have things going for you. I can’t understand why you want to be locked up,” the judge said.

“You’re harming people, it harms people when you steal their cars. You’re not stupid.”

The Judge said she and many others were “perplexed” with the boy’s recent alleged behaviour.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Judge Jane McMeeken told the teen she could not grant him bail as he was “harming too many people”.

A psychologist’s report was ordered, and no bail application was made because there was “no point.”

“I couldn’t grant you bail today, you’re harming too many people,” the judge said.

As Judge McMeeken remanded the boy in custody she said, “I’d like you to think about why you’ve made these choices.”

He will remain at Te Puna Wai youth justice residence until his next appearance on November 14.

A staff member from Te Puna Wai told the judge that the boy had been “pretty quiet” while in custody.

SUPPLIED Offenders ramraided a dairy on Roberts St in Lincoln in August. (First published in August 19, 2022)

In a statement, Christchurch metro commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police charged a 14-year-old with 81 charges following an investigation into a number of serious incidents.

Four youths were arrested, three on Thursday and after extensive enquiries, a fourth youth was arrested on Saturday morning.

They are allegedly responsible for a spate of car thefts and assaults across the city.

A helicopter was hired by police to assist with finding and arresting the 14-year-old in question, Todd said.

A police staff member rode in the helicopter to help find the offender, who posed a “serious risk to [the] community and themselves”.

“We’re pleased to have quickly and comprehensively tackled what has been a significant run of offending by a small group of young people,” Todd said.

Stuff Christchurch metro commander Superintendent Lane Todd says four youths allegedly responsible for a host of car related crime and assaults in the city have been caught. (File photo).

“However it’s hard to see these apprehensions as anything more than an inevitable end to a story that started long before any offence was committed.”

Todd said it was rare to see youth offenders come “out of the blue”, he encouraged communities to reach out to police if they see concerning behaviour amongst young people.

“In Christchurch, like many centres, we run multi-agency programs to support wider whānau who are struggling with tamariki behavioural issues. There are many factors driving youth offending, and it takes a wide, focused approach keeping whānau in the centre of developing solutions.”

Police are working with partners including Oranga Tāmariki and the Ministry of Justice to address the drivers of the young people’s alleged offending.

“Police’s role is very clear: we have an obligation to the community, and we will respond, investigate, apprehend, and hold people to account.”