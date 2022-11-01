Grace Millane's killer appeals sexual and violent convictions against two women

CCTV footage shows Jesse Shane Kempson in the hours before and after he killed Grace Millane.

The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane is appealing his convictions for sexual violence against two other women, saying they exaggerated their evidence because of the backpacker’s case.

Jesse Shane Kempson, 30, was found guilty of raping a woman in a motel room and seriously assaulting and sexually violating a former girlfriend at two separate trials.

On Tuesday, Kempson appeared via a video link to appeal both his convictions and sentences at the Court of Appeal in Auckland.

Justice Matthew Muir, Justice Forrie Miller and Justice David Gendall are presiding.

Kempson is already serving a life sentence for murder and was ordered to serve the other sentences concurrently.

The ex-girlfriend

Kempson was sentenced to seven years and six months imprisonment by Justice Timothy Brewer after being found guilty of serious violent and sexual charges against a former girlfriend, who cannot be named.

The pair met on Tinder in 2016 and moved in together shortly after.

She said Kempson tried to kill her on January 19, 2017, chasing her around the house with a knife and holding her in a chokehold.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jesse Shane Kempson at various court appearances.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” she said at trial.

Kempson also forced her to perform sexual acts on him, she said.

In April 2017, the woman left Kempson and was granted a protection order against him, but criminal charges weren’t laid.

In December 2018, the victim saw a blurred image of her ex-boyfriend in media reports about Grace’s disappearance.

SUPPLIED Grace Millane at her graduation at Lincoln University in the United Kingdom.

“I had this gut instinct it was Jesse ... my whole world came crashing down around me again,” the woman said in court.

The motel rape

Kempson was also sentenced to three and a half years for raping a young British woman in April 2018 by Justice Geoffrey Venning.

During the trial, the woman told the court she'd recently arrived in New Zealand and met Kempson on Tinder.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jesse Kempson appeared via a video link from prison.

They drank at a bar and kissed before Kempson drove her to a motel where he was living.

He made attempts to touch her and when she told him to stop, he got angry. She said: “I’ve never been shouted at like that before by anyone.”

The victim said she discovered Kempson was the man charged with killing Grace after her work colleagues found overseas media coverage naming him.

She instantly recognised photos that matched his Tinder account and notified police.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Justice Matthew Muir, Justice Forrie Miller and Justice David Gendall are presiding over Jesse Kempson’s appeal.

The appeal

On Tuesday, Kempson’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, said both women exaggerated their relationships with Kempson because of the Grace Millane case.

He said their evidence was not credible.

Mansfield said Kempson’s ex-girlfriend’s statement to police changed after the publicity over Grace’s case.

“[The ex-girlfriend] made it very clear she thought she was Grace’s voice, as if it was incumbent on her to support the police investigation,” Mansfield said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ron Mansfield KC is acting for Jesse Kempson.

He also submitted Kempson had to choose a judge-alone trial because of the high-profile attention given to the murder trial.

“There is genuine concern given the nature of the complaint – physical and sexual violence of women, faced with intense media scrutiny – that the court is not prepared to abdicate to be critical of a complainant’s evidence,” Mansfield said.