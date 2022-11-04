Police name man who died after assault in central Christchurch

Anthony Kelly died after he was allegedly assaulted by a teenager in Cashel St, Christchurch on October 18.

Police have named the man who died after being chased through central Christchurch and assaulted.

He was Anthony Michael Kelly, 61, of Christchurch.

Kelly, described online as a self-employed horticulturalist and landscaper, was “a man with a heart of gold – a hell of a nice guy”, one of his friends said.

He was born in Ireland but moved to New Zealand many years ago and lived in Wellington before moving to Christchurch, where he became a member of the Christchurch Folk Club and the Christchurch Irish Society.

Kelly was chased from the bus exchange and attacked in Cashel St, about 6.20pm on October 18. He died on Friday, 10 days later.

An 18-year-old, who has name suppression, has appeared in court in relation to the incident charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Kelly’s family have requested privacy.