Staff 'helpless and scared' after school student attacked in bus exchange cafe

Juliette Wang says staff no longer feel safe at her sushi restaurant after an unprovoked attack on a young customer.

A school student was punched twice in the head in an apparently unprovoked attack while eating at a restaurant in the Christchurch central bus exchange, the latest in a series of violent incidents to have plagued the area.

Isushi​ manager Juliette Wang heard a “loud punch” and turned to see a teenager being attacked by a male she believed to be 16 or 17 years old.

Wang said staff no longer feel safe at work after the incident, which happened last Thursday.

CCTV footage seen by Stuff shows two school students sitting at a table.

A male walks into the sushi restaurant before apparently having a conversation with the teenage boy.

A few seconds later he punches the teenager twice, first in the side of the head, throwing his head to the side, and again in the back of the head.

Wang believes the two did not know each other.

“It was really awful, scary,” she said.

Wang ran to find a security guard in the bus exchange, but the offender was “long gone” by then, she said.

It is the latest in a spate of attacks and rising concerns about anti-social behaviour at the Colombo St bus interchange and surrounding areas.

On Friday a 61-year-old man died after being allegedly assaulted in nearby Cashel St after he was chased by a group from the bus exchange.

Shopkeepers have reported of being terrorised daily by gangs of young shoplifters – who look to be aged anywhere from 8 to 16.

And on October 3 commuters watched on in horror as a brawl broke out amongst a group of young people at the bus station during rush hour.

Alleged crimes by children in Christchurch are at their highest levels in almost a decade, proceedings against offenders aged 10 to 14 – many for car crime – surging to a record high of 84 a month in August.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Wang said she regularly calls the police to report the theft but “they don’t show up.”

Isushi has also been the target of young thieves stealing drinks and food, which Wang said has been particularly bad since the beginning of the year.

“They come in both doors, small kids with big kids, and steal stuff. They think we don’t notice. We feel hopeless.

“We don’t feel safe here, we used to, but not now.”

Wang said she regularly calls the police to report the thefts but “they don’t show up”.

She said she hoped there would be a greater police presence around the bus exchange, so her staff can feel safe at work again.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The store has also been the target of young thieves stealing drinks and food.

A police spokesperson said they had received a report of an assault at a commercial premises, and that a person required medical assistance. An ambulance was not needed.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.

Christchurch metro commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police are working with partners including Oranga Tāmariki and the Ministry of Justice to address the drivers of young people offending.

“Police’s role is very clear: we have an obligation to the community, and we will respond, investigate, apprehend, and hold people to account.”