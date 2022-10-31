Abuse victim Mrs P a step closer to appealing 'excoriating' court decision

An abuse victim who was wrongly convicted of perjury has won the right to appeal her fraught relationship property case, with the court allowing the litigation in the interests of “natural justice” despite a 15-years passing since her separation.

The Court of Appeal on Monday granted the woman, known as Mrs P, leave to file an appeal against a High Court decision of 2016, which declined her the ability to appeal her Family Court decision made by Judge Peter Callinicos in 2015.

The appeal was originally declined because it was filed five months late.

But in a decision delivered by Justice Patricia Courtney, the Court of Appeal found the delay in filing the initial appeal was “adequately explained” by the traumatic affect of the Family Court judgment on Mrs P.

The judgment made “excoriating” credibility findings against her, when she was already in a fragile mental state, Courtney said.

In making its decision, the court noted that the time lapsed since the substantive judgment counted against allowing an appeal.

“[The couple] have been separated for more than 15 years.They have both suffered in the ongoing litigation. Their children have become adults against that backdrop,” Courtney said.

However, she noted, the findings made by Judge Callinicos in the Family Court were unusually strong “even in a forum where strong adverse credibility findings are not uncommon.”

“[Mrs P] has experienced serious reputational damage and financial loss as a result of the Family Court decision. There are natural justice issues in relation to the setting aside of the 2006 agreement,” she said.

As a result, the court considered the interest of justice meant that the application should have been granted.

The appeal win is the second step in a long legal journey for Mrs P and her lawyer Jo Hosking to impugn the Family Court decision from 2015.

In that decision, Judge Callinicos found that Mrs P was “a person of inherently dishonest character”, “manipulative”, and “not credible”, and stripped Mrs P of the majority of her matrimonial property, instead awarding it to her husband.

He also made a costs order, resulting in her bankruptcy, and referred Mrs P’s case to police for a perjury investigation.

The case against her accused Mrs P of changing an ACC document and lying about being abused by her husband during their 16-year marriage during the Family Court proceedings.

In 2018, she was convicted in the Gisborne District Court, an ordeal that saw her lose her job as a teacher and spend a year living in a garage on home detention.

On appeal, however, two higher courts found there was ample evidence of abuse, including a letter from her husband where he admits to hurting her for his own satisfaction. In 2020, the Court of Appeal quashed the conviction and named the case a miscarriage of justice.

Stuff’s story about Mrs P’s plight led to a public letter to the prime minister from more than 70 advocates and academics, raising issue with the way the case was handled.

Judicial Conduct Commissioner Alan Ritchie chose to investigate their concerns as a complaint against Judge Callinicos. In June, he referred it back to the heads of the High Court and District Court, something that happens in just 2 per cent of cases.

The next step will be another appeal in the High Court at Gisborne next year.

Mrs P was also awarded costs in the Court of Appeal’s decision. It also noted her ex-husband still believes the Family’s Court’s initial findings were entirely correct.