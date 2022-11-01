Police investigating Christchurch death focus on broken window

A cordon blocks off the scene of an unexplained death in Riccarton, Christchurch.

Police investigating the unexplained death of a man in Christchurch are focusing on a house with a smashed front window.

Officers were called to reports of an injured person on Matipo St, Riccarton, about 3.50am on Tuesday. Efforts to save his life were in vain.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Peter Meecham/Stuff

Medical equipment could be seen strewn on the road where emergency services appear to have tended to the man earlier this morning.

A police tent has since been erected at the site, and forensic investigators have begun a scene examination. They appear to be focusing on a home with a smashed front window.

One lane of Matipo St remains cordoned off.

The property police are focusing on is occurred is owned by R G Bailey Investments. Company director Ross Gilray said he did not know anything about the incident. He would not say if it was a rental.

The suburb of Riccarton is heavily populated with students who attend nearby University of Canterbury.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A street in Riccarton has been cordoned off while police examine the scene of an unexplained death.

Residents who live in the area were shocked to wake to find Matipo St, which is near Westfield Riccarton Shopping Centre, cordoned off.

One man who lives across the road from the cordoned off area said he heard nothing overnight.

He said a lot of students live in the cordoned off area, but there had never been any trouble.

Another group of university students who live in the area said they did not hear anything. They had exams in the morning and said it was a quiet night.

Wharenui School, across the road from the scene, is open despite the cordons.