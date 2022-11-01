Man who threatened to rape police officers' wives accepts it was 'stupid'

Armani Love, 21, has accepted it was “obviously stupid” to threaten the wives of two police officers. (File photo)

A man who threatened to rape the wives of two police officers has been told to put his “bad blood” behind him.

Armani Love, 21, had thrown a road cone at a police officer in Picton in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

While being arrested, Love then told two officers he knew where they lived, and that he would rape their wives, a police summary of facts said.

He was charged with two counts of threatening to injure, assaulting a police officer, obstructing police and disorderly behaviour, and appeared for sentencing at the Blenheim District Court on Wednesday.

Love had denied the charge of assault, saying in a hearing in July he did not intend to hit the officer with the cone, and the cone did not hit the officer anyway. Judge Rielly did not accept his explanations and found him guilty of “a technical assault”.

His lawyer John Holdaway said on Wednesday his client had already engaged with social services through Maataa Waka including alcohol counselling. He had also obeyed “very restrictive” bail conditions since January.

“He is a father of two, and he knows he needs to step up in that regard. He is supported by his partner and mother in court ... and he’s highly regarded by his employer.”

Love was working towards becoming a qualified skipper, Holdaway said.

STUFF The Government has announced a major funding injection for police, including for training more officers. Video first published May 8 2022.

Judge Jo Rielly, herself a former police officer, said Love seemed to maintain an “extraordinarily concerning attitude” about his behaviour. She said she was saddened to read in his probation report that he showed no remorse or insight and had a high risk of reoffending.

Judge Rielly said she accepted a cultural report highlighted contributing factors in his background, though she did not explain what those were. “But it is not acceptable in any culture to threaten a man with raping his wife.”

Holdaway said Love had shown remorse, having agreed it was “obviously stupid” and had apologised to the families.

Love had “bad blood” with the police in Picton because of previous events but was prepared to move on and accept his punishment, Holdaway said.

Judge Rielly said Love’s language on that day was “quite frankly, disgusting”.

She understood that Love thought he was being treated unfairly, though based on the evidence she saw at the hearing, he was not.

“Even if you had been ... what you said was not justifiable. From their perspective, it was frightening and extremely concerning, and it placed them on edge, and their families on edge. Think about the impact it would have on you, if someone said that about your partner, and the mother of your children. It would be significant, wouldn’t it?”

“Yep,” Love said.

Judge Rielly said Love needed to move on because living in Picton, it was inevitable he would come across the officers from time to time. Picton was a “very small town” and in fact one of the officer’s wives had actually been one of Love’s teachers at school, Judge Rielly noted.

“I’m pleased to know you accept the responsibility and I really hope that’s genuine. You’re a young man with so much promise ... and an extremely supportive whānau, you have a very big whānau and you work really hard, you’ve been the recipient of a scholarship, you have children and you have a loving partner,” Judge Rielly said.

“The only things going wrong in your life is your dealing with police after drinking alcohol.

“For some reason, alcohol and your head aren’t mixing very well. You need to think about that, because if you come back on more serious charges you could find yourself in prison, and no one wants that for you.

“What you need to do going forward is to change the way you think about those officers from today. If you can do that, I don’t think you’ll ever be back here again.”

“That’s right,” Love said.

She sentenced him to three months of community detention and nine months of supervision, with conditions preventing him from consuming alcohol, and requiring him to do alcohol counselling and any other programmes as directed by probation.

Judge Rielly also ordered three monthly judicial monitoring, which would keep her informed on how Love’s sentence was going. If he was not doing well, he could be called back before the court.