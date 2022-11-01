Teenagers arrested after string of retail burglaries in the Waikato

Tui Dairy on Heaphy Terrace was ramraided early Friday morning – one of 29 retail burglaries reported in the Waikato region in the past week.

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in the wake of a series of burglaries around the Waikato.

And more arrests could follow, as police said they’re working “with urgency” to find others allegedly involved.

Police said on Tuesday that a 17-year-old male has been charged with six burglaries and four vehicle-related offences, while a second 17-year-old male has been charged with four burglaries and two vehicle-related offences. Both will appear in Youth Court on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man will appear in the Hamilton District Court on November 15, charged with four burglaries and two vehicle-related offences.

This comes after 29 retail burglaries were reported across Hamilton and the region in the past week.

Police executed four search warrants in relation to the recent burglaries across Hamilton and in Tamahere, a statement said.

Acting Detective Inspector Matt Cranshaw said police are also following strong lines of enquiry to locate further offenders.

"We know these incidents are extremely stressful for these business owners and the wider community.

"We are committed to following up any information given to us, and working hard to ensure those responsible for this offending are held to account."

Anyone who has information about recent incidents or the people involved should call 105 quoting file number 221025/6141. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.