Widow of man who died in east Auckland crash says her life was 'torn to pieces'

A man, 50, died in a four-car crash in Golflands, east Auckland. (First published January 2019)

The widow of a 50-year-old man who died in a crash caused by a psychotic driver says her family’s lives have been “torn to pieces”.

Father-of-two Zhengwen Hu, also known as Alan, died when a car ploughed into the back of his as he waited at traffic lights in Golflands on Auckland Anniversary Day in 2019.

The driver, Adam Michael Speir​, was suffering from a meth-induced psychotic episode at the time.

He was previously found guilty of manslaughter and on Wednesday was sentenced to four years and six months at the High Court at Auckland by Justice Ian Gault.

READ MORE:

* Driver denies manslaughter charge over fatal Golflands crash

* Driver charged with manslaughter after fatal east Auckland crash

* $120k raised to support Auckland red light crash victim Alan Hu's family

* Alan Hu, killed in Golflands, Auckland, car crash, was 'a gentleman and exceptional officer'



Justice Gault said Speir drove knowing he had taken drugs, had not slept and was feeling an evil energy. His decision to drive was grossly negligent.

VISUAL MEDIA PRODUCTIONS/Supplied Adam Speir was found guilty of manslaughter after a jury trial.

Justice Gault also disqualified Speir from holding a driver's licence for two years following his release from prison.

Alan Hu’s wife, Carol Hu, had her victim impact statement read out to the court on Wednesday.

“Our two daughters were waiting for their loving dad and my caring husband to come home,” it said.

“His life was brutally cut short without any warning.

“That’s the day our lives were torn to pieces ... the pillar of our family was taken away from us and our lives shattered.”

The couple’s daughters “experienced something they never should have encountered”, she said.

“This is the age children need their daddy the most.

“You stole the loving father of my children.”

Speir was seen speeding, driving dangerously, beeping his horn, laughing hysterically, waving and swerving down Botany Downs Rd for about 2km before the crash.

Speir’s car was temporarily airborne and crashed into Hu’s car at a speed of about 106-116kph.

After the crash, Speir was heard saying: “I am Jesus Christ and Jesus will save you.”

Davd White/Stuff Justice Ian Gault said Adam Speir was not impaired when he decided to drive.

Justice Gault accepted that Speir was having a psychotic episode at the time of the crash, but said when he decided to get into the car that day he was not impaired.

Prosecutor Luke Radich said Speir had a troubled youth, but had been through the court system multiple times for driving incidents.

“There’s been so many warnings ... he should have taken particular care getting behind the wheel of a car,” Radich said.

Justice Gault said Speir had repeatedly disregarded those warnings and endangered others on the road.

“This time it had fatal consequences.”

Speir’s lawyer Andrew Speed submitted his client was suffering from an unforeseen psychotic episode at the time.

He said it was not foreseeable Speir would be possessed by an evil energy during the drive and had been driving safely prior to the crash.

He was remorseful and his life has been impacted by things out of his control, Speed submitted.

The court heard Speir’s parents had significant substance abuse problems. He left school at 13 and started drinking and smoking cannabis around then.