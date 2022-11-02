Man who smuggled meth into New Zealand jailed for 16 years

Sami Zagros in the dock during his trial in the High Court at Christchurch.

A man at the centre of a methamphetamine smuggling operation has been jailed for 16 years, less than five years after getting out of prison for earlier drug offending.

Sami Zagros was sentenced in the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday on 15 charges, including eight counts of importing methamphetamine, three counts of attempted importation of methamphetamine, possession of MDMA for supply, common assault, money laundering and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Crown prosecutor Sean Mallett asked Justice Gerald Nation to take into account that Zagros had just been released from prison and was still on parole when he resumed his drug dealing activities – this time on a level with “greater sophistication”.

Mallett said it was clear Zagros’ previous jail sentence did nothing to deter him from offending again.

He further pointed out that Zagros was “far removed” from the defendants who usually find themselves before the court for drug dealing – people who come from backgrounds of significant deprivation and did not have any of the advantages in life that Zagros had.

Zagros’ lawyer, Anselm Williams, said there had been a change in Zagros’ outlook since he was taken back into custody. Williams said his client had genuine remorse for his crimes and had taken steps “to lead a productive life once he is released”. He was engaging in university study, even receiving an A- for a criminology paper that Williams described as “a substantial piece of work”.

In sentencing Zagros, Justice Nation said he had to show he was genuinely committed to staying away from further offending to have convinced the Parole Board to release him in 2018. The judge said this was demonstrative of Zagros’ ability to be “both manipulative and dishonest” in his dealings with others.

He said Zagros’ arrogance in thinking he would be able to get away with serious offending put him at serious risk of further offending and causing even more social harm.

Facebook Zagros lived a life of luxury – dressing in designer clothing, driving luxury cars and spending large amounts of cash in nightclubs.

The sentencing brought an end to a long prosecution process, which started with Zagros’ arrest in September 2018 and included two aborted court trials.

In May 2018, Customs investigators had identified Zagros as being involved with the importation and distribution of methamphetamine, and distribution of MDMA in Christchurch.

Zagros would arrange for the drugs to come into New Zealand and to be packaged in a way that would conceal the true contents from authorities.

The packages mainly came from Mexico and the United States, and were declared as containing different items – one package was said to contain adaptor and fan samples, another a music stereo system, and yet another African clothes.

The packages were addressed to various places in Christchurch including vacant properties, homes occupied by syndicate members, or neighbouring properties, and the names on the boxes were fictitious.

Zagros used associates to limit his own risk of being caught. One was Preston Lewis Radford. Zagros would direct Radford to pick up the packages, and to deliver cash and drugs between Christchurch and Auckland.

Zagros had multiple cellphones and used encrypted applications such as Wickr to conceal his communication with others. He set up a jamming device at his home to prevent his calls from being bugged by investigators.

Zagros’ lavish lifestyle came to an abrupt end when he was arrested on September 4, 2018,​ just as he emerged from the sauna at a central Christchurch hotel. His associates, Radford and Cherie Ann Akehurst, were also nabbed.

When Zagros’ home was searched, authorities found five imitation firearms including in his office safe, one in his headboard and one underneath his mattress. Over $169,000 in cash was located in a safe.

At a storage unit linked to Zagros, customs officers found about 13,900 MDMA tablets. These tablets matched other MDMA tablets found at his home.

In October 2020, Zagros stood trial in the High Court on 20 charges. He initially pleaded not guilty, but on day two of the trial changed his plea to guilty on eight of the charges.

Three of the charges were dismissed and Zagros maintained his pleas of not guilty on the nine remaining charges.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cherie Anne Akehurst was sentenced to 11 months’ home detention for her role in the drug smuggling ring.

In March this year, Zagros’ second trial got under way, but did not progress much further than the first. After two days of testimony from Crown witnesses had been heard, the trial came to an abrupt halt when Zagros’ lawyers asked the court for leave to withdraw as his counsel.

When Zagros was back in court in May, he pleaded guilty to seven of the charges. The other two charges against him were dismissed.

This was not the first time Zagros was jailed for drug offending. He was previously known as Saman Ahmad Khan Bigy, the Iranian travel agent convicted of six drug charges in Auckland in 2015 and sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment.

Bigy was released on parole in January 2018 after which he changed his name to Sami Zagros.