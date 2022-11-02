Teenage woman charged with murder over two-year-old's death

The girl was unresponsive when the people with her flagged down Hamilton police.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder over a 2-year-old girl’s death.

The girl died in April, in Hamilton.

Police were flagged down on Heaphy Terrace on April 9 by people from a vehicle, who asked for help with an unresponsive child, a statement said.

The child was taken to hospital, but died that evening.

At the time, the death was being treated as unexplained.

Police said on Wednesday that the arrest follows an extensive investigation.

The woman has been charged with murder and will appear in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday.