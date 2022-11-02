Warning over 'explicit images on computer' email scam

If you get the email you should forward it to the police cybercrime team. (File photo)

A new email scam is doing the rounds in which the sender is pretending to be representing police and the justice sector, it has been warned.

The scam email suggests authorities have scanned the email recipient’s computer and found “explicit illegal material”.

The emailer then says the recipient has 48 hours to reply or risk a warrant being issued for their arrest.

But police say this email is certainly a scam and people should not reply under any circumstances.

“While the nature and specific details of scams often varies, it’s important to note that police and other government agencies will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your password, credit card or bank details,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Police have received several reports of this scam and enquires are underway. Trust your gut instinct - if it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.”

Cybercrime is the second least-reported crime, after sexual assault, according to the Crime and Victims Survey.

If you get an email like this, forward it to the police cybercrime team: cybercrime@police.govt.nz.

Information on other scams currently operating can be found on the Consumer Protection NZ website.