Four months since Gisborne mum shot dead police to reveal new information

It’s been exactly four months since Chephar Hollis-Brown, a 25-year-old mother, was shot dead on a Gisborne street.

No arrests have been made in that time, and police, who have been investigating since the two shots were fired at 3.45am on July 3, are about to provide more information on the homicide in a bid to find those responsible.

Hollis-Brown was shot as she and a friend answered an early morning knock at the door of a property on Centennial Cres, Te Hapara, Gisborne.

Two shots were fired from outside the house before a man fled in a vehicle parked outside.

One of the shots hit Hollis-Brown. Despite the efforts of her friends and emergency services, she died at the scene.

Police will reveal more information on the homicide on the Ten 7 Aotearoa programme on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm on Thursday.