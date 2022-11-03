Man busted for pokie winnings robbery betrayed by monitored ankle bracelet

The two women in their 80s had been playing pokies at a Hastings bar. (File photo)

Few can lay claim to having assisted police to solve a crime more than Jimi Haerewa.

In what might have been this year’s greatest fait accompli in Napier District Court, Haerewa, 32, has admitted the aggravated robbery of pokie takings from two women, aged in their 80s.

The fact Haerewa was on bail and wearing an electronic monitoring device at the time of his offending, meant his movements could be traced precisely.

He could be tracked from the moment he encountered the women in a Hastings bar, to following them in a car as they drove home, to the moment his car pulled in front of theirs and he accosted them and demanded their winnings.

Haerewa and an accomplice robbed the women on the afternoon of March 15, 2022. The victims, who are friends, had been playing the pokie machines in the Horse and Hound bar.

The offenders entered the bar and played the pokies while watching the women for about an hour.

The victims left the bar and returned to their car to drive home at about 3.30pm. Haerewa followed them out of the bar and watched them get in the car.

Haerewa was wearing an electronic monitoring device like this when he robbed the women. (File photo)

He and his accomplice then got into their car and followed them through the streets for about 9km, through Hastings and out to Havelock North.

On Tainui Drive Haerewa’s car cut in front ot the women’s car, causing it to stop.

Haerewa got out of the vehicle and ran towards the women’s car.

He yelled at them, calling them “bitches”, then wrenched open the driver’s door, presented a knife and said “give us your money”.

As Haerewa did this he leaned onto the chest of one of the women, causing her such pain that she thought she had broken a bone.

He then grabbed both women’s handbags.

Haerewa appeared at Napier District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

One of the women tried to hold on to both handbags to prevent them being taken.

While still holding the knife, Haerewa twisted her wrist, forcing her to let go of the bags. He then ran back to his car with the bags and he and his accomplice drove away.

Both women suffered minor injuries in the incident.

When Haerewa was caught by police he said he hadn’t been responsible and “was just in Havelock North looking for jobs”.

He could not provide an explanation for his bracelet tracking him to the location of the robbery.

His accomplice also denied any knowledge of the incident.

Haerewa, who had been in custody since the incident, appeared before Judge Bridget Mackintosh on Thursday and pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated robbery.

He will be sentenced in January.

His accomplice has pleaded not guilty to the charge.