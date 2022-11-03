Forensic work as police investigate central Hamilton shooting

Police surrounded a block of flats on Norton Rd on Wednesday afternoon after reports of shots fired.

Forensic work is underway as police investigate an incident of shots being fired at a central Hamilton home and an injured person fleeing.

Police surrounded a block of flats on Norton Rd about 12.30pm on Wednesday after reports shots had been fired. They understood an injured person but left before officers arrived.

A nearby businessman, who didn’t want to be named, said he heard shots, and saw people running.

“One of the customers in here called the police.”

The house at the centre of Wednesday's incident was quiet on Thursday morning.

He wasn’t concerned for his safety but said there was often trouble in that block of flats.

“There’s often people yelling at each other.”

A nearby resident said she didn’t know anything had happened until police turned up and told her to stay inside.

She said she kept to herself, but hadn’t seen or heard previous trouble from the address.

The flat itself was very quiet on Thursday morning, with no sign of people or vehicles.

A police spokesperson said they are continuing with investigation, which includes forensic enquiries at the scene.

A woman leaving the scene on Wednesday, who didn’t want to be named, said her relative lived in a nearby unit and was standing outside when people, believed to be gang members, pulled up and started shooting.

She had been told that it was an altercation between two gangs.