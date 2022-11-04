'No remorse' from man after assault at Blenheim party

A Marlborough man, who has “shown no remorse” after assaulting an 18-year-old at a party, has narrowly escaped a prison sentence.

Judge Garry Barkle told Leighton Davis Heal, 32, that his children "deserve a better role model than you ” at his sentencing at Blenheim District Court on Wednesday.

Heal had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of male assaults female.

The judge read the summary of facts, which said Heal, a chef, had attended a house party along with the victim in Blenheim in December last year.

The victim was outside speaking to someone, when Heal, who had been sitting close by, touched her through her clothing.

The victim jumped backwards in shock and walked inside the house.

Shortly after this, the young woman had been sitting alone on a sofa inside the house, when Heal walked into the house and approached her. He stood in front of the victim and leaned forward, before once again , touching her through her clothing saying “I can’t believe you’re 18”.

Heal then walked over to a bean bag and sat on it in front of the victim, before he grabbed her hand and tried to pull her towards him. The victim yelled at him not to touch her.

Later on, as he was about to leave the party, Heal went up to the victim and grabbed her buttocks with one hand, before saying “see ya”. The victim broke down and was comforted by others at the venue, the summary said.

Judge Barkle said the victim had since left New Zealand.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Judge Barkle told Heal at Blenheim District Court on Wednesday “your children deserve a better role model than you exhibit and have in terms of this sort of conduct”.

“While she accepted that she had always planned to travel, it has happened a lot earlier than she intended,” the judge said.

“She said she's still affected by what had taken place and does not feel always safe, and does not feel comfortable engaging with new persons.”

The pre-sentence report, completed in August this year, did Heal “little credit” Judge Barkle said, as his probation officer had described him as “portraying a self-serving focus,” and having a stance where he saw himself “as the victim”.

The report also noted that Heal spoke very poorly of the victim, calling her derogatory names and saying she “made it all up to get attention”.

“Finally, you’re described as displaying no remorse for your actions,” Judge Barkle said to Heal.

“Your children deserve a better role model than you exhibit and have in terms of this sort of conduct.”

Judge Barkle said Heal’s issues with alcohol were emphasised in an addiction services report. Heal had advised the report writer that he only pleaded guilty to the charge so that he could “get on” with his relationship and have the “least chance of facing a prison sentence”, the judge said.

Heal’s lawyer, John Holdaway, had suggested his client had “seen the light to some extent”, Judge Barkle said.

“I have no idea If that is the case.”

The judge said Heal was “a considerable number of years older” than the victim, and the attitudes he displayed were “of considerable concern”.

He said the maximum penalty for the charge was two years imprisonment.

“You have displayed a level of entitlement Mr Heal that is of considerable concern. Nevertheless, I will not send you to prison today, but it is a very close run thing, and you need to understand that,” Judge Barkle said.

Heal was given six months’ community detention. He was also given fifteen months’ intensive supervision with special conditions, 150 hours community work and ordered to pay an emotional harm payment to the victim of $1500.