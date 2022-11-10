Homeless woman Barbara Campbell killed by psychotic rough sleeper who kicked her in the head and body '30 times'

Barbara Campbell, also known as Rose, was allegedly murdered in a Christchurch car park in January 2022.

Homeless woman Barbara Campbell was kicked to death in Christchurch by a schizophrenic rough sleeper who had been in and out of mental health care for two decades.

And police were twice alerted to concerns about his behaviour in the hours before the attack – including trying to punch his way into another woman’s car while apparently “out of his mind” and “angry”.

Richard Landkroon, 44, was charged with murder after Campbell, also known as Rose, was fatally attacked in January in the camp she’d set up in a shopfront on the fringe of a New Brighton car park.

He was found unfit to enter a plea following a hearing in the High Court at Christchurch last month, meaning the case will not proceed to trial.

Justice Jonathan Eaton ruled that on the balance of probabilities Landkroon had murdered Campbell.

On Thursday, at another High Court hearing, he was detained in Hillmorton Hospital as a special patient under the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act.

An application for continued suppression of his name was refused, but Stuff was not allowed to take photos in court because of concerns it would cause him “additional stress”.

Campbell was estranged from her family and suffering from terminal bowel cancer when she set up camp in the New Brighton car park. She had battled alcoholism and mental health issues for many years.

On January 12, Landkroon, who was also living on the streets in the seaside suburb, had been causing issues in the area.

About 8.50pm, police were called to the car park after two men were fighting and reportedly chased a car. Landkroon was identified as one of the men, and spoken to by attending officers. He appeared heavily intoxicated, but was co-operative and wasn’t taken into custody, police said.

Then, about 10pm, a man, believed to be Landkroon, approached a dog walker’s car and started banging on her window, giving her and her 12-year-old daughter a fright. The woman called 111, and said she was worried he might hurt someone. The call taker said they would tell police units in the area to keep an eye out for the man.

But officers didn’t cross paths with Landkroon again, and about 30 minutes later he approached Campbell at her campsite. The pair exchanged words before he began attacking her.

According to court documents, a witness, who was sitting nearby in a car, said they saw Landkroon kick Campbell about 15 times in the head and upper body before walking away. He returned a short time later and continued the assault.

The witness, and another person who saw the attack, rang police about 10.40pm and Landkroon was arrested. Campbell, who’d recently celebrated her 46th birthday, died at Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department shortly after midnight.

When interviewed by police, Landkroon admitted kicking Campbell in the head about 30 times. He was unable to explain why he attacked her.

Landkroon has an extensive history with mental health services in Christchurch and other parts of New Zealand, which spans two decades. He has been admitted to hospital as an inpatient more than 20 times, and diagnosed with schizophrenia. Three of the admissions were in 2021.

At the time of the attack, Landkroon was receiving mental health treatment on a voluntary basis in the community in Christchurch. His care was last reviewed at the Hereford Centre on January 7 when it was noted that he’d been abusive to his case manager over the festive season. He indicated he hadn’t been taking his medication reliably, but it was agreed he could self discharge. But immediately following the appointment he rang the centre and asked to remain a patient there. (It’s unclear whether that was approved.)

After he was charged with murder, Landkroon was assessed in prison as having psychotic-like symptoms, consistent with a relapse of schizophrenia, and he was admitted to Te Whare Manaaki, a forensic unit at Hillmorton Hospital.

On October 4, a High Court hearing was held to determine whether he was fit to stand trial.

The court heard that Landkroon said he’d experienced trauma, neglect and deprivation as a child. His parents were highly religious, he’d struggled at secondary school and never had a steady job. At the time of his arrest, he was homeless, on the benefit, lacking in social support and largely estranged from his family. He had long been dependent on substances, such as alcohol, cannabis, synthetic cannabis, stimulants and prescription medication.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Karen McDonnell said in her view, due to the mental impairment caused by his schizophrenia and ongoing psychotic symptoms, Landkroon would be unable to participate effectively in a trial. He believed people could read his thoughts telepathically, heard voices in his head and struggled to be in a room with others, McDonnell said. The stressful environment of a courtroom would lead to Landkroon being overwhelmed with anxiety, and he would struggle to concentrate and differentiate between reality and what was “emanating from his mind”. That would affect his ability to understand the evidence and give proper instructions to his lawyer, she said.

Another expert, consultant forensic psychiatrist Associate Professor James Foulds, gave similar evidence. Both he and McDonnell considered Landkroon unfit to stand trial, views Justice Eaton ultimately accepted.

The judge said there was no dispute Landkroon caused Campbell’s death. “His acts were witnessed by at least two persons, he was positively identified as the offender, and he has made admissions to the police that he repeatedly kicked Ms Campbell.”

On Thursday, Justice Eaton said the attack on Campbell was "quite irrational” and “without motive”.

Before and after the incident, Landkroon had expressed a desire to care for and save her, the judge said.

And, despite months of treatment, he continued to have psychotic symptoms.

“It's clear more intensive care is necessary to manage the risk of repeat behaviour to ensure the protection of the public,” Justice Eaton said in ruling that Landkroon should be detained as a special patient.

The judge said he understood Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury had either conducted or was going to conduct an internal investigation into the care Landkroon received prior to him killing Campbell.

A coronial inquiry would also explore any failings.

Campbell’s parents Lorraine and Brian sat through the October 4 hearing and believe that Landkroon, like their daughter, was let down by the mental health system.

Given his history, they want to know why he was being treated in the community, rather than in a mental health hospital.

“He should have been kept in care for his own good,” Brian Campbell said.

While he and his wife feel some sympathy for police, who are constrained by resourcing, they are frustrated Landkroon wasn’t taken into custody after the incidents before the attack on their daughter.

“If they had [arrested him], she wouldn’t have died in such a brutal way. Not being able to recognise her [at the hospital] still hurts me,” Campbell said.

The couple hadn’t laid eyes on Landkroon before the hearing.

“I just kept looking at that prick up on the screen (Landkroon appeared via video link at the October 4 hearing) and I thought, you mongrel,” Lorraine Campbell said.

While the couple are relieved they won’t have to endure a trial, the outcome has left them feeling hollow, and without a sense of justice.

Lorraine Campbell said Landkroon had to know what he was doing when he kicked her daughter repeatedly, walked away, and then returned and continued the attack.

“I don’t think he deserves to live. When you take a life… you shouldn’t be here.”

Brian Campbell said he took some solace from the fact Landkroon would be held in a secure facility, unable to harm anyone else.

Chontelle Delacroix, the dog walker who called police half an hour before Barbara Campbell was attacked, said she felt “awful and guilty” about what happened.

When the man approached her car, he’d punched the window and tried to open the doors, but they were locked.

“He was out of his mind. He had a look of anger on his face like I’ve never seen before in my life.”

In fear, she drove off.

Delacroix said she wished she’d been more forceful with the 111 call taker about the need for officers to find the man.

“A woman was murdered, and it didn’t need to happen. He should have got help or been stopped a long time ago.”

Christchurch metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said the officers who attended the first incident involving Landkroon on the night, prior to the murder, dealt with it "appropriately, based on the information available to them at the time".

Regarding the second incident, the caller said the man had run off and police did not have an exact location for him, Todd said.

"Local units were made aware of the man and his description and told to keep an eye out for him, but he was not located."

Todd said Campbell's death was "extremely tragic and our thoughts continue to be with her family".

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury’s specialist mental health services group manager Greg Hamilton said he was unable to comment on the care of individual patients.