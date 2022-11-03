Woman assaulted man during lengthy feud at 'toxic' housing complex

Elizabeth Tohill has been sentenced to 12 months’ supervision after she assaulted another tenant at a Christchurch social housing complex she was living at.

A 62-year-old woman has been sentenced for assaulting a man at a social housing complex – one of numerous incidents that earlier led to her losing her tenancy.

Elizabeth Tohill was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision and ordered to complete 100 hours of community work by the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

Tohill had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of common assault, wilful damage, theft, and possession of cannabis and a cannabis pipe. She was also convicted of failing to answer district court bail.

The charges relate to an incident at the Pickering Courts community housing complex in January, when Tohill and another person confronted another resident at the complex. The pair assaulted him, stomped on his glasses and then took the damaged glasses with them when they left.

In February, cannabis and a cannabis pipe was found in Tohill’s possession. Judge John Brandts-Giesen said while there was “quite a bit of cannabis”, there was no evidence that Tohill was dealing.

Tohill had a very limited criminal history and only one conviction for a violent offence – assaulting a person with a blunt instrument in 2011.

The judge said Tohill told a probation report writer that she felt threatened at the time of the latest assault, and he accepted she was living in a “toxic environment”.

He said he expected increased problems when people lived so close to one another, as was the case at the complex.

Stuff Tohill previously had her tenancy terminated at community housing complex Pickering Courts. (File photo)

“Because not everyone your age, or indeed people over 40, are used to living in close quarters, and that is no doubt difficult for you and difficult for the victim,” the judge told her.

“We are going to see a lot more of these difficulties as the density of living becomes greater.”

Tohill’s tenancy at Pickering Courts was terminated in May after a lengthy feud between her and other tenants led to the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust approaching the Tenancy Tribunal.

One of the tenants alleged to Stuff that Tohill used a broom to swat at neighbours’ cats, and later threatened to harm their pets. Tohill denied ill-treating any animals or threatening to do so.

Stuff Tohill told a Christchurch District Court judge she won’t back before the court.

On Thursday, Tohill’s lawyer said she was now living in a single unit that was “a much better place for her to be”.

Judge Brandts-Giesen ordered Tohill to pay the victim $69 reparation for the glasses she broke, as well as $300 for emotional harm. The money would be paid at a rate of $10 per week. He also ordered Tohill to complete any treatment or counselling as deemed appropriate by her probation officer.

“I should warn you that if you breach the terms of these orders, you can be resentenced. I can say that prison could be on the menu if you do not comply or if you further offend,” he told her.

“This is pretty unimpressive conduct on your part. It should never have happened, and we hope that you’ll never appear before this court again.”

“I won’t,” Tohill responded.