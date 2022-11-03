Police ask for help to find knife and car after Lower Hutt murder

The man who died after a serious assault in Lower Hutt on October 14 was 52-year-old Craig McKelvie.

Police are appealing for help to find a knife in relation to their investigation into the death of Craig McKelvie in Lower Hutt.

The 52-year-old died after a serious assault in Lower Hutt on October 14. McKelvie was found at a Mason St address in Moera, Lower Hutt, at about 10pm.

Emergency services attended the scene quickly, but McKelvie died from his injuries in hospital, triggering a homicide investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said police were now looking for a knife or similar sharp object in relation to the investigation.

He asked residents of the Moera area to check their gardens for anything that looked out of place.

NZ Police/Stuff Police are seeking to identify a black-coloured vehicle, likely a station wagon or SUV in relation to their investigation into the death of Craig McKelvie in Lower Hutt on October 14.

“Police are also still seeking to identify a black-coloured vehicle, likely a station wagon or SUV of interest,” Todd said.

“This is a vehicle of interest, captured on CCTV footage in the Moera area around the time Mr McKelvie was at Mason Street.”

He urged for anyone with information that could help identify the vehicle and the people onboard to contact police.

McKelvie was labelled a ‘’career criminal’’ by a judge in April when he was sentenced to three months’ detention for assaulting an elderly man, the NZ Herald reported.

In 2005, McKelvie kidnapped an Upper Hutt woman, pointed a sawn-off shotgun at her and then shot her dog dead.

He faced 12 charges including kidnapping, threatening to kill, using a firearm to commit a crime, unlawfully possessing a weapon, wilfully ill-treating an animal, reckless use of a firearm, presenting a firearm and persuading the victim from giving evidence.

Information on the homicide can be given to Police via 105, quoting file number 221015/8888, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via crimestoppers-nz.org.