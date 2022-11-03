Three people arrested for drug and firearm offending in Ashburton

Police raided a property and arrested three people in Ashburton on Thursday. (File photo)

The armed offenders squad has swooped on a rural Ashburton property, arresting three people for drugs and firearm offending.

Ashburton sub-area commander Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said the arrests were the result of a pre-planned search warrant in relation to a burglary.

Police recovered a .22 rifle and ammunition during the search on Thursday.

Two of those arrested – a man and a woman – would appear in the Ashburton District Court on November 10. Another person staying at the property had been summonsed to appear at a later date.

Jenkins said the operation involved police from Ashburton, Timaru and Christchurch.

“Residents in the district can be assured that we will act on the information they give us about offending and illegal activity,” he said in a statement.

“Criminals can expect to see us, and we will call on the resources of our district colleagues in Christchurch and Timaru to hold these people to account.”

Jenkins thanked members of the public who reported suspicious activity when they saw it.

LDR Ashburton sub-area commander Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins thanks the public for information.

“We rely on the public to help stamp out this offending in our community.

“When someone supplies information, it helps police to form a picture of what’s happening in our communities.”

Sometimes information people thought was not significant could be the missing piece of the puzzle police needed to put offenders before the court, he said.

Information can be passed on by calling police on 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.