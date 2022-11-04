Man denies diving to retrieve cocaine from ship berthed in Dunedin

Carlos Davide Ferreira-Sampaio, 45, of Portugal, and Matthew Luke Hodder, 31, of Melbourne, Australia are jointly charged with conspiring to import cocaine into New Zealand.

One of two men accused of diving to retrieve cocaine from a ship berthed in Dunedin has denied conspiring to import the class A drug.

Carlos Davide Ferreira-Sampaio, 45, of Portugal, and Matthew Luke Hodder, 31, of Melbourne, Australia, each face a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

The pair, who are jointly charged with conspiring to import a class A drug, appeared via audiovisual link before Judge Emma Smith in the Dunedin District Court on Friday.

They were arrested after allegedly smuggling cocaine into New Zealand, via a vessel berthed at Port Otago.

READ MORE:

* Woman arrested in US airport after getting caught smuggling $55k worth of cocaine in shoe soles

* Mother and son arrested for smuggling tobacco into NZ

* alexa drugs am



Ferreria-Sampaio, via his lawyer, entered a plea of not guilty, and elected a trial by jury.

Hodder, who did not have a lawyer in court, indicated he was not in a position to enter a plea.

The arrests followed an investigation into an international crime syndicate allegedly involved in smuggling drugs into New Zealand.

It is understood the cocaine had been in a compartment welded onto the hull of a vessel.

Hodder was remanded in custody to reappear on November 17, while Ferreria-Sampaio was remanded in custody to reappear on January 20.