Failed media company director jailed for fraud driven by 'greed, grandiosity and self-entitlement'

Jacob Williams, also known as Zak Kingwell and formerly known as Zach Anthony, outside the Christchurch District Court in 2019.

Addicted to methamphetamine, Jacob Williams bought cars, computers and IT equipment using fake cheques. He forged a letter saying he’d worked as security for Bunnings to get approval to work as a private investigator. In fact, he’d stocked shelves.

Williams, also known as Zak Kingwell, can finally be named for these and numerous other dishonesty offences – offending a judge said “smacks of greed, grandiosity and self-entitlement”.

Williams was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment in the Christchurch District Court last October, but his interim name suppression only just lapsed after the High Court refused to make it permanent, and the Court of Appeal refused to hear an appeal.

He previously made headlines for being the director of Zone Media, a Christchurch company that claimed to specialise in filming, radio and online that went into liquidation in December 2018 owing more than $100,000 to 31 creditors.

Williams’ offending was extensive and culminated in some 27 criminal charges.

As well as Zone Media, Williams was the sole director of LGBTQ Ltd and a director of Pride Intelligence Ltd.

In June 2018, Williams filed an application with the Private Security Licensing Authority to obtain a certificate of approval to work as a private investigator for LGBTQ Ltd.

When Williams was asked for evidence of his work experience, he submitted an undated letter purportedly from Wesfarmers Ltd, the holding company of the Bunnings Warehouse chain in Australia and New Zealand. The letter stated Williams had been employed by Wesfarmers from October 2013 to January 2018 “across a variety of security roles, including investigations”.

He was granted the certificate of approval as a result of the letter.

However, the letter turned out to be forged. While Williams had previously worked for Bunnings in Australia, he operated registers and stacked shelves and was never involved with investigation or surveillance at the company.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Jacob Williams, pictured in 2019, was sentenced to three years and 6 months’ imprisonment.

In July 2020, Williams placed an order with a wireless networking company for a range of IT equipment valued at just over $3000. He paid for it via a fraudulent cheque and, once the funds showed in the company’s bank account, the equipment was delivered to Williams.

When the bank realised that the cheque was fraudulent a few days later, the funds were reversed out of the company’s account. The equipment was not recovered.

In August 2020, Williams ordered outdoor paint and a line marking system from another company on behalf of the Addington Rugby Club. He in fact had no connections with the club.

The goods, valued at about $3600, were delivered to Williams’ home address but never paid for.

In April 2021, Williams purchased three cars from Turners Cars via an online auction process. He “paid” for the three vehicles using two fraudulent cheques, and the vehicles were released to him.

When Turners discovered it had been defrauded, they tried to contact Williams but his number had been disconnected. One of the cars was recovered and returned to Turners, while another has never been located.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Brodie Williams reads a statement on behalf of Zone Media after the company was placed in the hands of a liquidator. (Video first published on March 14, 2019)

The third vehicle was in possession of another car dealership in Christchurch while its ownership was determined – Williams had sold the vehicle to the dealership for $30,000.

In August 2021, Williams bought an Apple Macbook computer via TradeMe for $5500 using a fraudulent cheque. By the time the victim realised he had been defrauded, Williams already had the computer in his possession. It was never recovered.

Williams’ offending also included trying to use a forged doctor’s script to obtain prescription medication from a pharmacy, selling a fraudulently-obtained car to an unsuspecting victim, obtaining networking and printing equipment worth over $11,600 with a fake proof of payment, and obtaining specialist equipment worth $7339 via a direct debit agreement that linked to a non-existent bank account.

Stuff A judge told Jacob Williams his offending “smacks of greed, grandiosity and self-entitlement”. (File photo)

When police executed a search warrant at Williams’ home, they found methamphetamine, cannabis and a meth pipe at the address. They also found a copy of the March 15 terrorist gunman’s manifesto on a shelf near Williams’ bed.

In sentencing Williams, Judge Crosbie said Williams’ offending was often premeditated and sophisticated, “incorporating companies, making all sorts of misrepresentations [having] a clearly more than working knowledge of the car auction system and the banking system”.

“While I understand to an extent part of your offending might have been to feed your drug addiction, the offending also smacks of greed, grandiosity and self-entitlement. I have not seen one expression of remorse, not one dot. You said in relation to Turners cars that they were a large enough company to absorb fraud. That was a direct quote in the probation report.”

The judge gave Williams some credit for pleading guilty to the charges, although this was done at a late stage. He declined to give him credit for his youth, saying it was not a case of impulsive offending due to youthful indiscretion but “an extensive amount of highly premeditated offending over four years”.

Judge Crosbie did not make any orders for reparation since it was highly unlikely Williams would be able to pay it. “As a retired colleague of mine once said in similar circumstances, to make a reparation order in a case like this might be rather like writing on water.”

Williams 27 criminal charges included 12 counts of obtaining by deception, four counts of dishonestly using a document, three counts of using a forged document, theft, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of an objectionable publication, and five charges involving possession of drugs and drug utensils.