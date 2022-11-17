Fisheries and DOC staff more at risk in the field, veteran officer says

MPI’s fishery officers have long worn stab-proof vests and now compliance staff for the Department of Conservation staff have them too. (File photo)

When Rod Hansen​ became a fishery officer more than 20 years ago, he started with a blue shirt and a blue hat.

These days those out conducting compliance checks also wear stab-resistant body armour and even body cameras in response to an increased risk of threatening behaviour and assaults towards fishery staff on the job.

It’s the same with the Department of Conservation which quietly rolled out its own stab-resistant body armour policy earlier this year.

Data obtained under the Official Information Act shows there have been 12 incidents of fishery officers being verbally threatened or assaulted doing their jobs over the past three years across Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Wellington.

This includes a November 2020 incident where a Hawke’s Bay fishery officer was struck in the face when trying to inspect a group of divers’ catch. It was classed as a “minor injury”.

That same month in Wellington, an officer retreated to his car after a man became “agitated” and “verbally abusive”, and then picked up a large stone and threw a screwdriver at his vehicle. In a separate incident, another officer had a dive tank thrown at them while making an inspection in Wellington.

In August this year, a Wellington man became “obstructive” and attempted to strike an officer after being told they wanted to inspect in his catch.

No serious injuries were reported, but there were three charges laid in relation to threatening and aggressive behaviour.

THE DETAIL/RNZ RNZ's podcast The Detail looks at the state of New Zealand fisheries with Niwa's chief scientist for fisheries, Dr Richard O'Driscoll, and does some fact checking on the Seaspiracy claims. (First published May 2021)

Over the same period DOC staff in the same area reported 14 personal security incidents, including one assault this year. None resulted in injuries or charges being laid.

The number of reported such incidents “appears to be stable in the last 12 months”, DOC said.

Hansen, a former DOC compliance and MPI fishery officer who was based in Central Hawke’s Bay for close to 25 years before stepping down in 2020, said the risks had “increased hugely”.

There were many reasons for this including the current economic situation – “people are struggling to pay their rent, put food on the table” – as well as mental health and addiction issues.

Supplied Former longtime fishery officer Rod Hansen says the risk to those in the field increased during his almost 25-year career.

The black market amplified through social media and vehicle access opening up new stretches of coastline had also added to the problem.

“It all flows into that aggression on the frontline,” he said. “When you’re on fisheries jobs you’re dealing with people with knives all the time.”

The number of jobs requiring backup had increased as well, especially with offenders facing fines, court action or having their boat seized.

Hansen said there was always a degree of anxiety that came with confronting people: “You just never know entirely which way it’s going to go.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff North Auckland iwi Ngati Manuhiri has taken over the role of MPI in policing fisheries. (File photo)

He said it was key working with local police, hapū and kaumātua. The government had also spent a lot of money on training, tech and making it safer.

Director of compliance services Gary Orr​ said MPI recognised that fishery officers were at risk of assault, injury, threats, and intimidation.

Staff were given training, advice, and equipment that supported their safety as well as the safety of the people they interacted with, he said in a statement accompanying the OIA response.

John Hawkins/Stuff MPI compliance director Gary Orr says they recognise the risk posed to compliance staff. (File photo)

MPI’s risk management framework focussed on a proactive risk identification and management, including six monthly defensive training.

Stab-proof body armour was made compulsory in 2008 and MPI introduced body cameras late last year to help keep fishery staff safe.

The roll-out of body worn cameras was completed by the end of May 2022, and MPI intended to measure its benefits by comparing reported incidents against previous years, Orr said.

Harry Maher​, DOC’s director of health, safety and security said some staff in certain circumstances where intelligence indicated a high level of risk wore stab-proof body armour, with the policy introduced in June this year.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The roll-out of body cameras worn by fishery officers was completed earlier this year in May. (File photo)

Staff also received specialist training in things like de-escalation, situational awareness, and tactical communications, Maher said.

John Wallwork​, DOC’s national compliance manager, said the policy was introduced as they recognised attitudes were changing, particularly around compliance and enforcement activities for agencies.

“We want, and have a responsibility to ensure, our staff are equipped with the best protection while carrying out their work.”