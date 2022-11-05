Mountain biker deliberately hit by stolen car likely driven by child

Mountain biker Mike Evans is recovering after being deliberately hit by a car while out riding his bike.

Mountain biker Mike Evans remembers nothing of the crash that could have ended his life.

But his dented helmet, grazed back and badly bruised left elbow reveal the aftermath of the incident where he was allegedly deliberately hit by a stolen car, thought to have been driven by a child, in Christchurch.

About 6.20pm on October 25, Evans, a 48-year-old accountant and company executive, was cycling along Centaurus Rd, Hillsborough, after a training ride in the Port Hills. In the distance, about 300m away, he could see his car, which he’d parked near the bottom of Rapaki Track.

“The next thing I remember is being in hospital with my wife next to me and they [medical staff] were cutting my clothes off.”

READ MORE:

* Chopper called in to help arrest teen allegedly at centre of week-long Christchurch crime spree

* 'They didn't slow down, they didn't stop': Youths in stolen cars opening doors, deliberately hitting cyclists

* Thrill-seeking children as young as 10 fuel record number of car thefts



Doctors were readying him for a CT scan, but didn’t want to risk moving him in case he’d broken his neck or had other serious internal injuries.

Evans’ Garmin watch revealed part of the story about what had happened to him. Data showed he’d been riding at about 25kph before he crashed. Then, 38 minutes later, he was in an ambulance on his way to Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department in what police described as a serious condition.

A witness told officers they saw a car drive up behind Evans. Then, the occupants opened a door and used it to knock him off his bike and into a parked car.

As Evans lay unconscious on the road, the car that hit him sped off without stopping to check if he was OK.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mountain biker Mike Evans in hospital after he was hit by a car while out riding in Christchurch.

“I don’t remember seeing a car, I don’t remember feeling a car.”

The back of his helmet took the brunt of the impact.

“I reckon it saved my life.”

No-one has been charged in relation to the crash – one of three incidents in the city in about 36 hours last week when it’s believed young people in stolen cars deliberately knocked cyclists from their bikes.

However, police say they’re following “positive lines of inquiry”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Evans is recovering at home, and is still battling the effects of concussion.

Stuff understands several children, including a 14-year-old boy who appeared in Youth Court on Monday on a raft of charges related to a week-long crime spree in Christchurch, are thought to have been in the car that hit Evans.

Police have gathered security camera footage from along Centaurus Rd as they try to identify those responsible.

Evans wasn’t seriously injured, as initially feared, and spent two nights in Christchurch Hospital before he was discharged.

However, the father-of-two has been battling the effects of concussion – memory loss, headaches and fatigue – and will be off work until at Thursday.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Evans believes his bike helmet saved his life.

He’s been told he won’t be able to drive or get back on his bike for at least several weeks, meaning he’s had to cancel the Paparoa Track ride he was training for in late November.

Evans said he wasn’t surprised to learn it was likely youths who’d knocked him off his bike – no adult would be stupid enough to do something so reckless.

“I don’t think they were trying to kill me, but I think they were trying to injure me and get a laugh out of it, without realising the risks involved. They were obviously doing it for fun or ... maybe internet fame.

“To be honest, I feel more sorry for them than angry – it's a pretty horrendous thing to be doing to someone, so there's obviously a lot going on that I don't know about. It's a pretty sad state of affairs.”

Evans said he’d always been a stickler for safety, ensuring his son used flashing lights and wore hi-vis when biking to school.

“That's to protect yourself from your own mistakes, or from an accident, whereas this …. wasn't an accident, it was an assault. It's pretty hard to get to grips with the fact that it was done purposefully.

“They've gone out of their way to hurt me and to think that it could have been a lot worse, especially if I wasn't wearing a helmet, that's a pretty scary thought.”

Moments before Evans was injured, Zaneta Tumova was knocked off her bike on Centaurus Rd in what she also believed was a deliberate act.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Stolen cars, driven by children, have been used in ramraids in Christchurch in recent months. (File photo)

The previous day, about 12.15pm, another cyclist was knocked off her bike in similar circumstances on Daniels Rd, Redwood. She suffered moderate injuries.

Last week, police said they’d arrested three youths in relation to the incident involving Evans.

On Friday, they said the information they’d released to media was incorrect. “We did arrest three youths … but it was for other offending.”

In 2022, crimes by children aged 10 to 14 in Christchurch have surged to their highest levels in almost a decade.

At the same time, car thefts in the wider Canterbury region have reached record numbers.

More than 400 vehicles were reported stolen across the district in August – about twice what was considered normal a few years ago.

Many of the cars are thought to have been stolen by young people who then drive them like maniacs, use them to commit crimes such as ramraids, and post videos of their antics on social media platforms, including TikTok and Snapchat.