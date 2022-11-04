Police condemn 'senseless intimidation and violence' on hitch-hiker

The Kahukura drug rehab programme has had success in helping Mongrel Mob members get clean, and reconnect with their families.

Three gang members offered a man a lift, then allegedly threatened him, beat him up and robbed him.

The trio were arrested by Nelson police this week for aggravated robbery as part of Operation Cobalt enforcement activity.

Operation Cobalt is a major nationwide crackdown on organised crime and gangs with dedicated staff in 12 police districts and a special taskforce in Auckland.

A police statement said three men allegedly assaulted, threatened, and robbed a man after offering him a ride in Nelson on October 23.

The victim was not seriously injured, it said.

On Wednesday, police search several properties believed to be associated with those involved, and all three men were arrested.

Police wanted to send a clear message to gangs that unlawful behaviour would not be tolerated and people would be held accountable, the statement said.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Gang activity won't be tolerated, police say.

“Tasman police are committed to ensuring we contribute to Operation Cobalt by targeting and disrupting unlawful gang activities.

“The victim in this incident was going about his business and should not have been subject to such senseless intimidation and violence and such behaviour will not be tolerated in our community.”

The men taken into custody were aged 22, 26 and 29, and were all patched or associate members of the Mongrel Mob.

They appeared in the Nelson District Court on Thursday charged with aggravated robbery.