Man arrested after alleged shooting in West Auckland's New Lynn

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged shooting in west Auckland on Saturday which left a man injured.

Police said a man was shot in a house on Hutchinson Ave, New Lynn at about 9.40am on Saturday. He was taken to Auckland Hospital where he was reported to be in a stable condition.

Initially the armed offenders squad was deployed.

Just after 1pm, police located a vehicle at a Kelston address, which matched a vehicle seen leaving the Hutchinson Road property after the alleged shooting.

Police said the victim was driven by a second person to a Glendene petrol station on Great North Road before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Despite the arrest a police spokesperson confirmed police were still actively continuing their inquiries into the incident.

“We would like to thank those affected yesterday for their patience and assistance and continue to urge those who have information to contact police.”

The 43-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and was due to appear in Waitākere District Court on November 11.

Anyone with information on the incident could call police on 105, quoting file number 221105/1348.

Information could also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.