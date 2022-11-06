Six young people in custody following central Christchurch assault

Six young people have been taken into custody and are assisting police after a man was assaulted in Christchurch.

All are assisting police with enquiries “following an assault on a man on Cashel St at about 2.30pm [on Sunday],” a police spokesperson said.

The man has minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

The assault occurred outside the H&M clothing store on Cashel St, according to Chris Lynch Media.

Police said they want to hear from anyone who saw the incident and might have video or still images of it.

“You can contact Police by calling 105, quoting event number P052510124,” the spokesperson said.

They added that information could be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.