Police believe father-of-two was killed, body hidden nearly a year ago

Police search for the body of suspected murder victim Anaru Moana at Bortons Pond, Waitaki Valley on Wednesday.

Police investigating the suspected murder of a father-of-two who vanished nearly a year ago have zeroed on two days when they believe he was killed and his body was hidden.

Anaru Moana, 37, disappeared on December 20, several hours after his mother died of cancer in a hospice in the South Canterbury town of Waimate.

He was last seen at her home in Mary St by his niece about 6.30am, and his phone and bank cards have not been used since.

Police believe Moana was murdered, but won’t say why.

SUPPLIED Anaru Moana disappeared on December 20, 2021, the day his mother died. He was last seen in Waimate.

On Tuesday, members of the police dive squad will join the search for his body.

They will focus on waterways in the Waitaki area, close to where a silver Subaru was torched in a lay-by on State Highway 1 (SH1), near the Waihao River, early on December 22.

Stuff understands police have been scrutinising the movements of two Tribesmen gang-linked men, who they suspect were in a silver BMW seen driving away from the scene of the fire about the same time.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said investigators had made “good progress ... in identifying those responsible for Anaru’s death”.

“Police remain committed to holding to account the person or persons responsible for Anaru’s death. We are also working hard to locate Anaru’s body, so we can return him to his whānau.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff A map of the area where police are searching for Anaru Moana's body.

Stuff understands that police believe Moana was killed, and his body disposed of before the Subaru was burnt out.

Detectives identified the two men in the BMW by reviewing many hours of security camera footage, and have tracked their movements in the two days before the fire with the help of cell phone data.

Police previously appealed for sightings of the Subaru and BMW in the Duntroon and Blacks Point area of Waitaki Valley on the evening of December 20 and the early hours of December 21.

In September, a team of specialist searchers scoured an area near an irrigation pond at Blacks Point, where it was hoped they would find Moana’s body.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police dug holes as they searched for Anaru Moana’s body near an irrigation pond in September.

They were seen digging holes, probing waterways and flying a drone.

At the time, Syme said police were “following positive lines of enquiry into the movements of persons of interest”.

Stuff previously reported that Moana’s disappearance could be linked to an incident in Oamaru where he allegedly stole methamphetamine and cash worth tens of thousands of dollars from a Tribesmen gang-linked car parked outside The Warehouse in September.

Syme has repeatedly declined to comment about the affiliations of the “persons of interest”, or the apparent drug rip-off.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Police investigating the suspected murder of Anaru Moana have appealed for sightings of a silver Subaru (left) and a silver BMW (right). These images were captured by security cameras in Oamaru.

The BMW was seized by police and forensically examined.

The homicide investigation spans two police districts, and has had up to 20 staff working on it at times.

Police have also searched the SH1 layby, a property in Point Bush Rd, on the outskirts of Waimate, and Kelceys Bush, a 117-hectare chunk of conservation land, 7.5 kilometres northwest of the town.

Syme has declined to say if anything of interest was found during the searches.

Friends and family of Moana contacted by Stuff have declined to comment.

Moana is thought to have had links to several gangs, including the Head Hunters, which established a new South Island headquarters in Timaru last year.

Most of his family lives in the North Island.

Earlier this year, the Tribesmen gang was embroiled in a turf war with the Killer Beez, a rival that was once a close ally.

The conflict, which was centred in south Auckland, led to a series of drive-by shootings and arsons in the upper North Island.

STUFF/Stuff The Tribesmen gang’s South Island headquarters in Woolston, Christchurch.

The Tribesmen gang is a significant player in the underworld in the South Island, where it has a base in an industrial part of Christchurch.

Anyone with information about Anaru Moana’s disappearance is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 211223/0992. Alternatively, people can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.