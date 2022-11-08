Man accused of killing Sean Buis at a Dunedin lookout named

Police are investigating the death of a man in Dunedin who was fatally hit by a car. (Video first published on July 22, 2022)

The man accused of killing Sean Buis at a Dunedin lookout can be named.

Lance Moore, 35, appeared via video link before Justice Cameron Mander in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Unity Park on Eglinton Rd on the evening of July 21 after receiving reports a man had been injured by a vehicle.

Buis, 28, was unable to revived and died at the scene.

Moore entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of murder.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Lance Moore, denies killing Sean Buis in Dunedin, he appeared via video link in the Dunedin District Court.

It was alleged Moore was the driver of a red Ford Falcon involved in the crash, which was recovered in South Dunedin 10 days later.

Moore, who lost his interim order for name suppression, was remanded in custody to appear again on January 31.

A tentative trial date was scheduled for mid-2024.