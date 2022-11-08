Man accused of killing Grant Jopson enters not guilty plea

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Miller Rd, near Dunedin Airport.

A man alleged to be behind a fatal stabbing in Dunedin has entered a plea of not guilty.

The 20-year-old appeared via video link before Justice Cameron Mander in the Dunedin High Court on Monday morning.

He was granted interim name suppression.

READ MORE:

* Dunedin police roundup: Warning for students after drunk man enters unlocked flat

* Police release footage of man after 'violent' Auckland stabbing

* Man in serious condition after stabbing at Mosgiel



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Grant Jopson died following an alleged stabbing on Miller Rd, near Dunedin Airport, on Saturday afternoon.

The incident unfolded on Miller Rd, where the accused lived, in Momona near Dunedin’s airport on October 15.

The victim, Grant Jopson, initially suffered moderate injuries from the stabbing, but his condition deteriorated while he was being taken to Dunedin Hospital – a journey of 27km – and he arrived in critical condition.

He died a short time later.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff 20-year-old charged with murder denies the killing, and has been remanded on bail.

The man was remanded on bail to appear on February 7.