Man accused of killing Grant Jopson enters not guilty plea
A man alleged to be behind a fatal stabbing in Dunedin has entered a plea of not guilty.
The 20-year-old appeared via video link before Justice Cameron Mander in the Dunedin High Court on Monday morning.
He was granted interim name suppression.
The incident unfolded on Miller Rd, where the accused lived, in Momona near Dunedin’s airport on October 15.
The victim, Grant Jopson, initially suffered moderate injuries from the stabbing, but his condition deteriorated while he was being taken to Dunedin Hospital – a journey of 27km – and he arrived in critical condition.
He died a short time later.
The man was remanded on bail to appear on February 7.