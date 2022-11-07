Sofitel shooting: Worker ducked for cover as bullets flew, court hears

Police swarmed the Sofitel in downtown Auckland after a shooting linked to a feud between the Head Hunters and Mongols (first published April 2021).

A worker ducked for cover as bullets flew in the lobby of a luxury Auckland hotel, a court has heard.

Five men are on trial in the High Court at Auckland over the shooting at the Sofitel in April 2021.

On Monday, the court heard the incident was the culmination of a series of tit-for-tat shootings between members of the Head Hunters and Mongols gangs.

Tyran Panapa​, Marcus Nielsen​, Paraire Pakiea​, Fred Tanuvasa​ and a man with name suppression are all jointly charged with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They have pleaded not guilty.

Patched Head Hunter Hone Reihana has already admitted firing a pistol in the Sofitel and is set to be sentenced at a later date.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Shots were fired at the Sofitel hotel in April 2021.

Prosecutor Sam Teppett said the war between the two gangs erupted after a car belonging to a Mongols associate was set alight in early April.

The following day, a number of shots were fired into a Head Hunters-run gym in Browns Bay.

Tanuvasa was not happy about his gang’s gym being shot at and sent a text message saying “f... them”.

In the following days, 21 shots were fired into a Mongols business in Silverdale and 30 shots were fired into the Head Hunters headquarters in Mt Wellington.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff All five men have denied their part in the Sofitel shooting.

“What was happening was a rally of gang violence, each gang using firearms back and forth,” Teppet said.

On April 12, a former Head Hunter member who was by then associating with the Mongols and Comancheros, Jaimon Swann, booked into the Sofitel.

Just after midnight on April 15, Tanuvasa called the hotel and asked to hold two rooms under his name.

He never showed up, Teppett said. Instead, he booked into the Sky City hotel.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Prosecutors Robin McCoubrey and Sam Teppett.

Panapa, Reihana and the man with name suppression arrived at the hotel with Panapa, who was a prospect, going in and paying for the rooms.

But he asked staff for two face masks.

Teppett said the defendants weren’t wearing the face masks out of precaution for Covid-19, but as disguises, so they couldn’t be identified.

“They were there to do a job. To use firearms at a rival gang member.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fred Tanuvasa and Tyran Panapa are two of the five defendants.

About 9am, Panapa, Reihana and the man with name suppression walked through the foyer with their hoods up.

Reihana fired two shots at the direction of Swann and a Sofitel employee, the court heard.

The shots narrowly missed as the pair ducked for cover.

Reihana ran out of the lobby, got into the ute and drove off.

Panapa walked out of the lobby and headed to Lacoste with the man with name suppression to buy new clothes, discarding the old clothes, the court heard.

The Crown’s case is that all five defendants played a part in the shooting and there was an agreement between them all.

Defence lawyers told the jury their clients weren’t on trial for being members of the Head Hunters.

The issue the jury needed to decide was whether there was a pre-conceived plan or if Reihana acted impulsively and independently.

“Simply being there is not a crime,” James Olsen submitted.

The trial before Justice Simon Moore and a jury continues.