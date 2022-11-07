Driver behind Otago fatal smash crossed centre line

A 20-year-old driver from the Clutha District died after his ute crossed the centre line and collided with a milk tanker, police say .

The driver of a ute involved in a fatal crash in the Clutha District is believed to have crossed the centre line, police say.

The crash, on Waihola Highway – State Highway 1 – near Milburn, was reported to police at 6.15am on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the driver of the ute crossed the centre line, and into the path of a milk tanker.

READ MORE:

* Late model car likely prevented fatality, police say

* Mother-of-three warns driver to 'watch the road' minutes before fatal crash

* Clutha-Taieri 'inundated' with 'preventable' crashes, police say



The driver of the milk tanker tried to take evasive action but was unable to prevent the crash.

The driver of the ute was a 20-year-old from the Clutha District, who died at the scene.

The road between Waihola and Milburn has reopened after being closed earlier on Sunday.