'High trust' Covid wage subsidy scheme abused by woman paid $63k for non-existent staff

Shannelle Hohipa-Kahuroa used Covid-19 wage subsidy payments for personal use and to buy a car. (File photo)

A woman has admitted to abusing the “high trust” Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme by taking $63,000 in wages for staff who didn’t exist.

Gisborne woman Shannelle Hohipa-Kahuroa had tried to claim a further $98,000 for the non-existent staff, but was unsuccessful.

Hohipa-Kahuroa, 31, is the sole director and shareholder of a fruit-picking company, Kaliopasi Ltd.

When Covid-19 hit New Zealand in March 2020 the Government provided support for employers in the form of a wage subsidy, administered by the Ministry of Social Development.

The Ministry adopted a “high trust” approach to applications in order to provide rapid relief for employers and businesses who needed the subsidy to keep paying staff and protect jobs impacted by lockdowns and alert level changes.

123RF Shannelle Hohipa-Kahuroa has paid $300 back to the Ministry of Social Development. (File photo)

Applicants had to declare that they operated a business that employed and paid the employees named in their application. They also had to declare they had experienced at least a 30% decline in revenue, and that the subsidy would be used only to pay wages.

Between April 24, 2020 and August 20, 2021, Hohipa-Kahuroa submitted eight applications seeking wage subsidy payments totalling $161,851.20.

Two of her applications were successful. On May 7, 2020 $35,148 was paid into her bank account and on July 23, 2020 a further $28,118.40 was paid into her account.

When it was noticed that Hohipa-Kahuroa had not deducted PAYE for four of her staff as required, the ministry began asking questions.

Rebekah Parsons-King/RNZ The Ministry of Social Development asked Shannelle Hohipa-Kahuroa numerous times for more information and to seek repayment of the funds, but she did not provide a meaningful response. (File photo)

Hohipa-Kahuroa said none of her employees were registered with Inland Revenue. She said she would speak to Inland Revenue about this and agreed to provide documents requested by the ministry. But she did neither.

When the ministry investigated the matter it established that none of Hohipa-Kahuroa’s applications were valid.

None of the people she listed as employees had been employed by her at the time and none of the money she received was used to pay wages.

She used the money for her personal use, to pay off personal debt, and spent $14,990 of it to buy a car.

The ministry asked Hohipa-Kahuroa numerous times for more information and to seek repayment of the funds, but she did not provide a meaningful response.

She had repaid $300 of the funds.

Hohipa-Kahuroa appeared before Judge Turitea Bolstad in Gisborne District Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to three charges of dishonestly using a document.

She will be sentenced in February.