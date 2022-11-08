Dog dispute descends into four-person fist fight on Blenheim street

An argument between neighbours on Blenheim’s Dix Crescent has escalated into a fight involving four people.

A woman has accepted that, although she never used the pole, she should not have armed herself for a confrontation over her neighbour's dogs.

Blenheim woman Ilana Marie Beverley Gwendolyn Peggy Te Huia, 30, was in an ongoing dispute with her neighbours regarding their dogs, when she picked up a pole and went up to their property shouting, about 9am on July 14.

One of the neighbours was filming her with his cellphone, but Te Huia went over holding the pole, grabbed it from him and threw it over the fence, a police summary of facts said.

The man’s daughter came out and argued with Te Huia, who punched the woman. They exchanged blows before Te Huia overpowered her on the ground and continued to punch her.

The woman’s father then punched Te Huia, causing Te Huia to loosen her grip on the woman, before Te Huia’s partner went over and punched the neighbour, causing him to drop to the ground. Everyone then returned to their own properties, the summary said.

The incident happened on Dix Crescent. Two other Dix Crescent residents were in court earlier this year following disharmony on the street.

One resident intentionally reversed into his neighbour’s vehicle over a parking dispute on July 26, while another resident has denied charges including offensive behaviour and assaulting police after alleged events on the street in August.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Police cars line Dix Crescent, in the Blenheim suburb of Riversdale, on August 15.

When spoken to by police, Te Huia said she took the pole because she thought the man could become violent. She hit the woman because she was the easier target of the two, she said.

Te Huia was charged with possessing an offensive weapon which she admitted, and appeared for sentencing at the Blenheim District Court on Monday. An assault charge had been withdrawn.

Her lawyer John Holdaway said his client was sorry the incident happened. She would not be able to do normal community work programmes as she was pregnant and would soon enter her third trimester, but she understood there were other courses she could do for community work that would suit her condition, and she was very motivated to do those, Holdaway said.

Judge Jo Rielly said the fight was particularly concerning because Te Huia was likely in the early stages of pregnancy at the time though she may not have known it.

She was also concerned that a probation report said Te Huia seemed to have no insight into why her actions were wrong, and did not express any remorse.

The neighbour’s daughter said in a victim impact statement she believed Te Huia just did not like her or her father. She said there was a lot of name-calling during the assault. She had sore ribs and her eyebrow split, but did not seek medical treatment.

She and her father wanted to move out of the area but it was unclear at Te Huia’s sentencing whether that had happened, Judge Rielly said.

She noted that Te Huia had mental health issues including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and emotional dysregulation, but she was very motivated to complete courses to reduce the risk of reoffending, Judge Rielly said.

“It’s clear to me there’s a background to this incident between yourself and your neighbours, but this is not the way to go about solving community disputes,” Judge Rielly said.

“Yeah, nah,” Te Huia said.

“There was actually a risk someone could’ve been more seriously injured, though you did cause physical and emotional harm,” Judge Rielly said.

“You can’t carry on dealing with disputes in this way in the future. Arming yourself with a weapon in this way is not appropriate.”

Te Huia was sentenced to 40 hours’ community work and nine months’ supervision, with special conditions to attend a non-violence programme and any programmes and counselling as directed by probation.